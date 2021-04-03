(EFE).- The 25-year-old man fatally shot by police Friday after ramming his car into two officers outside the US Capitol posted online in the weeks ahead of the attack about “terrible afflictions” he blamed on “government agencies of the United States of America.”
Noah Green, whose actions resulted in the death of Capitol Police officer William Evans, was a 2019 graduate of Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.
In a series of posts on Facebook and Instagram, he wrote of various personal setbacks and described Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan as “Jesus, the Messiah.”
Green credited Farrakhan with having saved him “after the terrible afflictions I have suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America.”
“I have suffered multiple home break ins, food poisonings, assaults, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mind control,” he wrote.
Much more about Green can be seen at Heavy.com. and at Fox News.
Authorities disclosed the name of the attacker shortly after identifying the officer killed in the incident.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years,” the USCP’s acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, said.
The USCP said that the other officer struck by Green’s car was in in “stable and non-threatening condition.”
“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on behalf of himself and the first lady. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss.”
The incident began shortly after 1:00 pm.
“The suspect entered what we refer to as the north barricade of the Capitol. The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier,” Pittman told reporters.
“The suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased,” she said.
The two injured officers were taken to hospitals and one of them “succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said.
Congress is in recess for Easter, but some lawmakers and staff were working inside the Capitol, which was locked down for several hours to deal with the “external security threat.”
Robert Contee, acting chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said the attack did “not appear to be terrorism related” and he discounted any “ongoing threat.”
Members of the National Guard’s Immediate Response Unit, formed in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of now-former President Donald Trump, were deployed within minutes of the initial alert.
Five people died in the riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
“This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police after the events of Jan. 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said during the news conference. “So I ask that you keep our US Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers.”
OH NO. That ruins the narrative that the capital needs to be protected from “white supremacists” Trump supporters.
“Louis Farrakhan is an American religious leader and political activist who heads the Nation of Islam. ”
“The Jews don’t like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that’s a good name. Hitler was a very great man.”
Under Hitler’s rule Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.
And this is who Louis Farrakhan calls a great man??
I think this tells us enough about the character of this Louis Farrakhan and his followers. 👿
Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, God rest your soul in peace and my sympathy to your family. One observation: Why were members of the Capitol Police in front of the barricades instead of being behind the barricades? If someone is going to ram a barricade at the Capitol, using a car or truck, it is foolish for police officers to be in front of a barricade. A lack of common sense! Secondly, the fake news Pravda stations are in silent mode, with regard to this incident. Why isn’t the fake news calling this “black supremacy”, since a black, who followed the radical “Louis Farrakhan as “Jesus, the Messiah”, was the perpetrator? The parakeets at the Pravda stations are all silent.
One additional point, why wasn’t this criminals posts “censored” on Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, since his posts were “offensive”? Mark, how do you spell “hypocrites” and how do you spell “censorship”, but only when it comes to Conservatives , not liberals like this Farrakhan parakeet.
And, why was everything scrubbed so quickly?
The issue is ONLY radical muslims/BLM/Antifa and Socialist thugs – all supported by Biden/Harris
Make America Great Again
Remove the fools in the Whitehouse and bring Trump back to his office that he clearly won in the election
Abc news never said he was a Muslim or show his picture. But they did say it wasn’t a Terrorist attack. I guess it’s ok with abc news if your a black muslim terrorists.
SARCASM ALERT: I’m shocked!
These evil white supremacist Trump supporters are so fiendish that they are darkening their skin, adopting mohammedanism and creating communist and black supremacist social media trails to throw off right-thinking Americans as they pursue their agenda of domestic terrorism. The only way to prevent this is to surround every government building with barbed wire, fill the country with purged and vetted politically-correct troops fully indoctrinated with anti-racism and eventually to replace and then exterminate the European-American population. The fact is that Antifa, Burn Loot Murder and the Farrakhanites are creeping up behind us with knives in their hands, and if regular Americans do not turn and fight they will be extirpated. Down with the dictatorship! Biden (and Farrakhanism) delenda est!
Dorsey and Zuckerberg are complicit in murder. Close down facebook and twitter they are run by anti-American filth.
This follower of Islam has had a chance to meet the real Jesus The Messiah, a second after he took his last breath. The Bozo got a rude awakening, and was escorted away to meet Satan in Hell.
The real Jesus, isn’t happy to send people away, but Noah Green made his decision to reject the Real Messiah.
What a disappointment for the communist msm, I am sure they were drooling on the story about an angry old privileged, racist, white man, who was a life member of the NRA, you guys know the type, AKA law abiding upstanding citizen.
Stand by. The left wing narrative will spin this as white police opening fire on a black man for NO reason what so ever. Just because he aimed his fossil-fueled-carbon-footprint-planet-killing car at law enforcers (who obviously had it coming) , and then charged at the survivors with a knife (an assault knife?) was no reason for the (defund the police) officers to use lethal force. Here we go. More looting, more riots, more arson, more vandalism, more assault, more deaths. Perhaps after Joe and Kamala finish their on-their-knees photo ops with the BLM crowd, they can posture for 5 weeks and then denounce use of violence in the course of “peaceful protest”. Are we going to have a bunch of black militants and bored rich liberals start chanting: “Say his name!”?
According to an article on Fox, MSNBC erroneously reported Friday that the suspect in Friday’s deadly car attack at the U.S. Capitol was a “White male.”
If the riots burn DC. What will they be charged with ?? A federal crime or nothing?? I say let them burn DC then move the capital to a Safer city.
Well this gives old Nancy a good excuse to set up barbed wire and National Guard troops around all government buildings in Washington to protect her and all the stooges that follow her. Won’t be long before the left wing loonies have this country looking just like one of those 3rd world countries run by a two bit dictator, which Nancy is becoming. People were warned about the left wingers, but they voted them in anyway. This country is getting ready to explode and it will make the first civil/race war look like a cake walk. There are so many more people, and more powerful weapons today, so the carnage will be even greater. When it’s all over chances are that we will no longer be one united country but possibly 2 or 3 smaller countries. What a sad ending for this once great nation, and all because the left wing democrats are power hungry.
With all these shootings and capital attacks conveniently occurring to support the democrats’ narrative of a police state, one has to wonder if these perps aren’t leftwing zombies or losers who were promised by the DNC that their “families would be well taken care of”.
AOC feared for her life again.
Fear of physical harm is why she gave up her career in show business in the Tijuana donkey shows she starred in.
Any bets terrorist Green gets off on an insanity plea??? Dems are already talking about leaving the razor wire fencing in place for a longer period of time. How convenient!!!!! Dems are masters at getting Islamic, Antifa, and BLM terrorists to do their dirty work. This guy will be back on the streets in no time soon, but we’ll never know it until he commits another terrorist attack.
The falsehood continues; “5 people killed in the capitol riots”. We only know about one, the un-armed lady shot at point-blank range by a capitol police-person. Zero additional facts have been reveled and under the Dem’s choke-hold on facts we will probably never know what happened. Only the lie that Trump caused it.
Yet another member of the Religion of Peace doing what the Prophet commands to commit murder.