The woke police have struck again. This time, it’s the University of Washington which is showing that more concern is placed on wokeness and indoctrination than on education. The university now has a list of “problematic” words. Guess which ones made the list?
Free speech is getting shut down on college campuses, and colleges are using social justice and inclusion to justify excluding words, actions, and people who do not fit the approved leftwing model. Can we reclaim our colleges?
Liberal host Bill Maher unloads on covid rules and restrictions. Plus, it was a weekend of protests in Washington, DC.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
The most problematic use of a word is a communist/socialist use of an American patriotic word like Washington as the name of their one of their American gulag mind indoctrination camps.
Isaiah 5: 20-24
“Look at those people! They say good is bad and bad is good. They think light is dark and dark is light. They think sour is sweet and sweet is sour. They think they are so smart. They think they are very intelligent. They are famous for drinking wine and are heroes known for mixing drinks. And if you pay them enough money, they will forgive a criminal. But they will not let good people be judged fairly. So bad things will happen to them. Their descendants will be destroyed completely, just as fire burns straw and leaves. Their descendants will be like plants with rotten roots, whose flowers have all blown away like dust in the wind.”
Like Ecclesiastes said, there is nothing new under the sun, only renewed under “THE SON”
If this **** doesn’t stop, we aren’t going to be able to communicate with one another. It is time to start slapping the living hell out of the over-sensitive babies in adult bodies. Grow up and get a life. And if you are in a university and hold at least a good basic education—then act like it and strive to increase your intelligence—not your stupidity.
The University of Washington is a problem, as their problem is they hate our Constitution and thus they hate freedom of speech. Can we get a transporter to transport the racist University of Washington to North Korea, where these idiot professors will then live in a world of “equity” and these professors will be told what to say.