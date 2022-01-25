The woke police have struck again. This time, it’s the University of Washington which is showing that more concern is placed on wokeness and indoctrination than on education. The university now has a list of “problematic” words. Guess which ones made the list?

Free speech is getting shut down on college campuses, and colleges are using social justice and inclusion to justify excluding words, actions, and people who do not fit the approved leftwing model. Can we reclaim our colleges?

Liberal host Bill Maher unloads on covid rules and restrictions. Plus, it was a weekend of protests in Washington, DC.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

