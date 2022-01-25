President Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” Monday after he asked Biden about soaring inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability?” Doocy asked Biden as the press was ushered out of an event in the White House East Room.

“No, it’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden sneered into a hot mic.

The president’s vulgar insult was cut from the White House video feed but was audible on video streamed by C-SPAN.

– Read more at the NY Post

——————————

WATCH: Joe Biden calls a reporter asking about inflation a “stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/1QiJzZs6HY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2022

——————————

‘Stupid son of a b****’: Biden unleashes tirade at Fox News reporter

US president Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic cursing a Fox News reporter at a White House event on Monday after the journalist shouted a question about the impact of rising inflation on this year’s congressional elections.

As journalists were ushered out of a meeting of Mr Biden’s Competition Council, Peter Doocy, a White House correspondent with whom Mr Biden regularly spars, asked if it was okay to ask about inflation and if it was a political liability.

“That’s a great asset, more inflation,” Mr Biden responded sarcastically over a din of reporters shouting questions, apparently not realising his microphone was still on. “What a stupid son of a bitch,” he added.

US consumer prices increased solidly in December, culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

Read more at the Irish Times

——————————

Doocy Graciously Moves Forward Following Non-apology During Phone Call From Biden

Fox News Peter Doocy revealed that President Biden called his cellphone following a hostile exchange the two of them had at the White House earlier in the day.

Appearing on “Hannity,” Doocy said the president reached out to him “within about an hour of that exchange.”

“He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Doocy said. “And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it.”

– Read more at Fox News.