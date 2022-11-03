The Biden administration was forced to delete a Twitter post taking credit for a boost in retirees’ Social Security checks Wednesday after social media users pointed out the increase was tied to decades-high inflation.
“Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,” read the tweet from the official White House account Tuesday afternoon.
Twitter, which was purchased last week by billionaire Elon Musk, appended a note to the claim that said: “Readers added context they thought people might want to know.”
— Read more at New York Post
Why did the White House delete this tweet? If Biden wants “credit” for inflation, he has it! pic.twitter.com/TC71aBYVpR
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 2, 2022
—-
I warned years ago during the periods of artificially lowered interest rates that when normalcy returned, just the cost-of-living adjustment to our Social Security alone would either add trillions to our national debt, or accelerate the impending year of total Social Security bankruptcy. Joe who has lived in government for 50 years knew this all along and should be chastised not praised for allowing this to happen. The acceleration part all began with his rabid attack on the very energy source that creates American prosperity and surplus, depleting national oil petroleum reserves, to fiendishly punish WE THE PEOPLE at a time of family vulnerability when we were struggling to survive a Democrat party mishandled national COVID pandemic. Any fool who votes to place party over THE PEOPLE is as brain-dead as Joe himself in not realizing they themselves are Part of the very people they voted to harm and should not be surprised that they also will drown when the tattered and torn American ship of state finally sinks under the weight of its own political corruption. Bragging about accelerating us into bankruptcy in mishandled economic inflation policies is as bad as openly bragging about forcing the Ukrainians to drop a Burisma investigation of his family, or bragging about actually stealing an election.
The cons, lies, hate, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.