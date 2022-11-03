The Biden administration was forced to delete a Twitter post taking credit for a boost in retirees’ Social Security checks Wednesday after social media users pointed out the increase was tied to decades-high inflation.​

“Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,” read the tweet from the official White House account Tuesday afternoon.

Twitter, which ​was purchased last week by billionaire Elon Musk, appended a note to the claim that said: “R​​eaders added context they thought people might want to know​.”

— Read more at New York Post

Why did the White House delete this tweet? If Biden wants “credit” for inflation, he has it! pic.twitter.com/TC71aBYVpR — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 2, 2022

—-

