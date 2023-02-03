The U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 2 passed H. Con. Res. 9, a bill “denouncing the horrors of socialism,” over opposition from Democrats.
The bill was introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) and passed in a bipartisan 327–86 vote. All Republicans and 109 Democrats voted in favor of the measure, with 13 Democrats voting present.
Socialists, guided by the ideology of Karl Marx, a German philosopher who spent his entire life in unemployment, are responsible for the deaths of upwards of 100,000,000 people during the 20th century.
Salazar represents Miami, the world capital of refugees fleeing from the socialist systems of Cuba, Venezuela, and others in the southern hemisphere. She grew up in Fidel Castro’s Cuba, where she experienced the deprivation of basic essentials that have historically been part and parcel of socialist states.
“[Socialist] ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships,” Salazar wrote in the bill.
Socialism, she continued, “has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide.”
The resolution concluded with the declaration: “Whereas the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed: Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America.”
All “no” votes against the measure were cast by Democrats.
All four members of “the Squad,” a progressive faction composed of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) voted against the resolution.
The resolution was also opposed by freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who at age 26 is the youngest person ever elected to the lower chamber.
Progressives like Reps. Pramilla Jayapal (D-Wash.), who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also opposed the resolution.
Other high profile Democrats who said “no” to condemning socialism included Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who served as House majority leader during the 117th Congress, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), 2024 Senate contender Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
The full list of lawmakers who voted against the resolution is below.
‘No’ Votes
Alma Adams (D-N.C.)
Becca Balint (D-Vt.)
Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.)
Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio)
Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (D-Va.)
Earl Blumenhauer (D-Ore.)
Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.)
Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)
Cori Bush (D-Mo.)
Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.)
André Carson (D-Ind.)
Greg Casar (D-Texas)
Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)
Judy Chu (D-Calif.)
Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.)
Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.)
Gerald Connolly (D-Va.)
Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)
Danny Davis (D-Ill.)
Diana DeGette (D-Colo.)
Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.)
Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.)
Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)
Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)
Dwight Evans (D-Pa.)
Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)
Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)
Valerie Foushee (D-N.C.)
John Garamendi (D-Calif.)
Robert Garcia (D-Calif.)
Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas)
Jesús Garcia (D-Ill.)
Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.)
Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.)
Al Green (D-Texas)
Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)
Jahana Hayes (D-Calif.)
Brian Higgins (D-Pa.)
James Himes (D-Conn.)
Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)
Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)
Pramilla Jayapal (D-Wash.)
Henry Johnson (D-Ga.)
Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.)
Robin Kelly (D-Ill.)
John Larson (D-Conn.)
Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
Summer Lee (D-Pa.)
Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)
Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.)
Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)
Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.)
Gwen Moore (D-Wis.)
Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.)
Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)
Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.)
Richard Neal (D-Mass.)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)
Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)
Donald Payne (D-N.J.)
Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)
Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)
Katie Porter (D-Calif.)
Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)
Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.)
Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.)
John Sarbanes (D-Md.)
Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)
Robert Scott (D-Va.)
David Scott (D-Ga.)
Brad Sherman (D-Calif.)
Adam Smith (D-Wash.)
Mark Takano (D-Calif.)
Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.)
Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)
Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii)
Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)
Norma Torres (D-Calif.)
Juan Vargas (D-Calif.)
Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.)
Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)
Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)
Nikema Williams (D-Ga.)
“The resolution concluded with the declaration: “Whereas the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed: Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America.”
All “no” votes against the measure were cast by Democrats.“
This is proof that the treasonous, destructive, dishonest, unetecial, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
Why would anyone vote for representatives who want to enslave them??
Democrat Party supporters a not very bright and have a death wish.
“If you destroy a free market, you create a black one.”
:Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy,
its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery..”– Winston Churchill
Problem to today is with Joe Biden we have become more Fascist than Socialist. Hitler’s NAZI party translated into National SOCIALIST workers Party,,,another deception, that began as soft socialist in name and proceeded to deadly Fascism in fact.
Socialism/Communism is when the means of productions are owned and controlled by the State.
Fascism is when the means of production are controlled by the business men but CONTROLLED by the state, usually in the form of a fearless self-god, executive ordering leader.
That’s right. Both communism and fascism are socialist forms of guvmint.
Agree, 100%.
“[Socialist] ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships,” Salazar wrote in the bill.
Taken from above Article.
In Th book, “Man Vs the Welfare State,” the author states, ” In the political climate of today, anyone proposing that the right of franchise be suspended even for those on relief and merely for the time they remain on relief would be derided as having lost touch with political realities. Yet as long as the great army and growing army now on various forms of relief and welfare programs retain the right to vote for those who promise them still more of other people’s money, we may expect to see relief and welfare programs grow to the point where they eventually undermine the currency and bring on national bankruptcy…” Author- Henry Hazlitt
Socialist leaders by nature are slick talking cowards who hide behind the redistributed strengths of the creative productive others. They Like National Socialist Hitler, would have you and their party members believe them to be strong stone wall Jacksons when the social battles arrive, but in reality, just crumble like crying babies when faced with equal playing rules and superior intelligence, and get thrown off house committees they are unfit to lead in. Those in the Fuhrer Bunker reported that Hitler cried like a baby right before he put a bullet in his own brain, as justice was about to knock down his bunker door. He didn’t even turn out to be a strong man, just like the deceiving self-proclaimed modern American Congressional squad women who melt like snowflakes when justice comes knocking at THEIR door. There should be no place of American safety for SOCIALISM allowed in a party with a name of DEMOCRATIC. Like Bernie, they are too afraid to form their own party and stand on their real beliefs, because their ability to corrupt and influence drops to miniscule.
Nice to see that someone unmasked the Commie lovers on Capitol Hill! We have a couple of “Democrat Socialist” Reps. in western PA. I see that newly elected Summer Lee voted No. What did Chris DeLuzio vote?
No democrat in the house can ever deny they aren’t 100% socialist.
This removes all doubt that the entire democrat party is full socialist. Doesn’t it?
Not shocked that the two socialists from Wisconsin voted against this bill.
So, there’s your list of socialists. Pass it to your Democrat friends and relatives and explain to them what socialism is.
I don’t agree with Socialism or communism. But sometimes I wish we could give them a taste of socialism. There are no riots allowed. Socialist don’t allow resisting arrest ****. Criminals are send away to reeducation camps. Then maybe a lot of them would change their Attitude