Twitter has temporarily put limits on the usage of Donald Trump Jr.‘s account after the son of the president shared misinformation about the coronavirus.
Trump had shared a video of doctors making ‘false’ claims about hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, even after the Food and Drug Administration has said it should not be used to combat the virus and that it has significant health risks.
Twitter said Trump must delete the Tweet and that his account will have “limited functionality” for 12 hours.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Are the claims false? Don’t people have a right to decide for themselves? Here is a news release from the Henry Ford Health System study on July 2, 2020, that says something entirely different. You read it, you decide:
Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine Cut Death Rate Significantly in COVID-19 Patients, Henry Ford Health System Study Shows
The video shared by Trump had been circulating around the internet, but began to be taken down by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter as it promoted misinformation about the coronavirus, according to a report from CNBC.
President Donald Trump later tweeted out clips from the video on Monday.
Back in June, the FDA pulled its emergency use authorization on hydroxychloroquine after tests from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority concluded that it “may not be effective to treat COVID-19\u2033 and that “the drug’s potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks,” according to FDA chief scientist Denise Hinton in a letter to Dr. Gary Disbrow, the acting director of BARDA.
The video shared by the president and his son featured claims that people do not need to wear a mask to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report from the Washington Post. Medical experts across the country, including the White House coronavirus task force, have stated the importance of wearing a mask during this pandemic.
___
(c)2020 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Time to restrict Twitter. We need to put a hold on their account.
Or just shut the whole thing down. Either one.
What medical credentials does Twitter have?
Even if they had any, this is censorship.
Time to pull their immunity and turn them into a utility.
AGREE!!!!!
These folks are hiding truths while covering their own misdeeds. The studies that discredited HCQ were stacked to make it look bad for any and all of the following reasons, and were discussed in the conference:
-Wrong patient group selections (planned failures)
-Wrong Dosages planned (planning to fail at it)
-No use of Zinc and Z-pack, with prior history in Europe and parts of the US, with great success! (planned failures again).
However, some folks continue to push profits over health
This is a deliberate effort to weaponize and hide cures from the public, by folks wanting to take down the president, while simultaneously having profit stakes in a virus out on the horizon. Both groups of people may be hiding things here on Earth, but God is watching and they will have to account for the deaths upon their hands for this!
Social media is also complicit in these coverups, with no valid explanations, while medical experts are trying to get the truth out there, and FB/twitter/Google/Youtube is censoring the truth!
This is Fascism to the nth degree!
Funny that they still claim the bogus ‘it’s a health risk’. The study that CDC’s assessment that was made on has since been withdrawn from the medical journal it was published in, when it came to light it was not based on any actual research what-so-ever, but one guy ‘interpreting’ data from suspect sources, and who has a reputation for deciding an outcome, then cherry-picking data points to support that outcome.
I am curious as to how a simple drug could have been used for decades treating Malaria without any record of it being a “dangerous drug”. One doesn’t have to be a physician, scientist or research technician to wonder about this. Only democrats and corrupt media sources can ignore this type of logic.
I am sick and tired of these experts and talking heads saying how dangerous this drug is. Like others have said this drug has been safely used for over 50 years for malary and various other medical conditions. Is there a risk to taking this drug? Of course there is! Just as there is a risk taking tylenol, driving a car, getting out of bed, etc. This is a safe drug and has been shown effective against Covid. Mark my words, when a vaccine is created and one person has an adverse effect, and some will, these same people will again say Trump killed people.
as much as i disagree with Dorsey’s actions the 1st Amendment is not in play here. the 1st Amendment only prohibits govt restricting or placing limits on speech.