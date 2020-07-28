Twitter has temporarily put limits on the usage of Donald Trump Jr.‘s account after the son of the president shared misinformation about the coronavirus.

Trump had shared a video of doctors making ‘false’ claims about hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, even after the Food and Drug Administration has said it should not be used to combat the virus and that it has significant health risks.

Twitter said Trump must delete the Tweet and that his account will have “limited functionality” for 12 hours.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Are the claims false? Don’t people have a right to decide for themselves? Here is a news release from the Henry Ford Health System study on July 2, 2020, that says something entirely different. You read it, you decide:

Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine Cut Death Rate Significantly in COVID-19 Patients, Henry Ford Health System Study Shows

The video shared by Trump had been circulating around the internet, but began to be taken down by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter as it promoted misinformation about the coronavirus, according to a report from CNBC.

President Donald Trump later tweeted out clips from the video on Monday.

Back in June, the FDA pulled its emergency use authorization on hydroxychloroquine after tests from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority concluded that it “may not be effective to treat COVID-19\u2033 and that “the drug’s potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks,” according to FDA chief scientist Denise Hinton in a letter to Dr. Gary Disbrow, the acting director of BARDA.

The video shared by the president and his son featured claims that people do not need to wear a mask to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report from the Washington Post. Medical experts across the country, including the White House coronavirus task force, have stated the importance of wearing a mask during this pandemic.

___

(c)2020 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.