(The Center Square) – Former President Bill Clinton is among several high-profile names identified in nearly 1,000 pages of unsealed court documents stemming from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents released out of the Southern District Court of New York Wednesday evening, were filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s close associate and partner. The documents reveal a damning relationship between Clinton and Epstein.

In a shocking deposition, Johanna Sjoberg, recruited to work as a “massage therapist” for the accused pedophile, said Epstein claimed, “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

In the documents, Maxwell denied Clinton ever visited Epstein’s private Caribbean Island while confirming the former president dined on Epstein’s private jet while traveling around the world.

“The allegation that Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s Island is 100 percent false,” Maxwell testified. She could not indicate how many times Clinton flew on the “Lolita Express,” a nickname for Epstein’s jet.

In a 2019 statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena, the former president claimed to have been unaware of Epstein’s crimes.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement said.

The statement confirmed Clinton traveled on board Epstein’s plane on four trips, claiming they were connected to work with the Clinton Foundation, denying visiting Epstein’s private island, his New Mexico ranch, or his Florida residence.

Maxwell was pressed on her relationship with Clinton’s aide, Doug Band. When asked if she ever had a relationship with Band, she replied, “We are talking about adult consensual relationships, it’s off the record.” It was revealed that Band was present during encounters between the former president and Epstein, including a 2002 African trip onboard Epstein’s jet.

Photos from the trip show Clinton receiving a massage from Epstein accuser and flight attendant Chauntae Davies during a stopover.

In addition to Epstein’s relationship with the former president, the documents reveal a cadre of who’s who of the rich and powerful identified as Epstein’s associates, including Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Hyatt Chief Executive Office Thomas Pritzker, scientist Stephen Hawkings, famed magician David Copperfield, among others.