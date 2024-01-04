(The Center Square) – Former President Bill Clinton is among several high-profile names identified in nearly 1,000 pages of unsealed court documents stemming from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The documents released out of the Southern District Court of New York Wednesday evening, were filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s close associate and partner. The documents reveal a damning relationship between Clinton and Epstein.
In a shocking deposition, Johanna Sjoberg, recruited to work as a “massage therapist” for the accused pedophile, said Epstein claimed, “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”
In the documents, Maxwell denied Clinton ever visited Epstein’s private Caribbean Island while confirming the former president dined on Epstein’s private jet while traveling around the world.
“The allegation that Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s Island is 100 percent false,” Maxwell testified. She could not indicate how many times Clinton flew on the “Lolita Express,” a nickname for Epstein’s jet.
In a 2019 statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena, the former president claimed to have been unaware of Epstein’s crimes.
“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement said.
The statement confirmed Clinton traveled on board Epstein’s plane on four trips, claiming they were connected to work with the Clinton Foundation, denying visiting Epstein’s private island, his New Mexico ranch, or his Florida residence.
Maxwell was pressed on her relationship with Clinton’s aide, Doug Band. When asked if she ever had a relationship with Band, she replied, “We are talking about adult consensual relationships, it’s off the record.” It was revealed that Band was present during encounters between the former president and Epstein, including a 2002 African trip onboard Epstein’s jet.
Photos from the trip show Clinton receiving a massage from Epstein accuser and flight attendant Chauntae Davies during a stopover.
In addition to Epstein’s relationship with the former president, the documents reveal a cadre of who’s who of the rich and powerful identified as Epstein’s associates, including Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Hyatt Chief Executive Office Thomas Pritzker, scientist Stephen Hawkings, famed magician David Copperfield, among others.
“I did not have sex with that girl,,,,I did not go to Epstein’s island,,,,,,,I just visited him in his prison cell for a final last good bye.,,,,then sent him to a cement Clinton Foundation near Giant’s stadium” to sleep silently next to Jimmy Hoffa and several other Clinton enablers who mysteriously disappeared. He was overheard threatening his aide Doug that he would Strike up, then strike out the Band, if he didn’t clean up the Ghis. No soiled blue dresses were to be found this time around. It just doesn’t get any wormier than this guy who has not the integrity to just dissapper himself, and let others lives go on. Even SChumer fears to expose him and probably covers his six free of charge.
AND?? Two of the folk on that list i knew of, went on Epstines flight, BECAUSE THEY WERE BEING taken by some other rich guy, to symposiums..
JUST BEING NAMED IS NOT ENOUGH. We need CLARITY on WHAT they were doing, and WHY!
Unfortunately, those who have the original unexpurgated list and documents have had plenty of time to remove the incriminating evidence so the Clintons can live again to creep out the nation on a national scale. Nobody with half a brain would believe that Bill’s constant companionship with the Potentate of prepubescent perversions was hanging out with Epstein and not hanging out the very digit that caused him to earn the moniker of the name Slick Willie. When it comes to making condemning evidence disappear, nobody can excel the talents of a Clinton whose Lewinsky revelations of his Peyronie’s disease proves he is indeed as crooked as they come.
That’s why there’s STILL SOME names redacted..
“In a 2019 statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena, the former president claimed to have been unaware of Epstein’s crimes.”
Right. The Secret Service, tasked with the security of The President, never checked where The President was going and who he was going with. But then again, the Secret Service don’t have a great record of behavior on the road either.
Heck, under clinton and obama, they had MORE SCANDALS sexual in nature, in the secret service, than the PRIOR 15 presidents COMBINED.