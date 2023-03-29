A shooting at the Christian Covenant School in Nashville on Monday was carried out by a woman who identified as transgender. Dressed in a backward ball cap, camo pants, and a vest, Audrey Hale shot out the doors of the school and wandered around seemingly aimlessly looking for people to kill as the alarms blared.

Speculation mounted on social media that Hale’s status as a trans person contributed to the anger that led to the shooting, while drawings done by Hale, an artist an illustrator, made their rounds just as Hale’s social media accounts were scrubbed.

It’s not clear if Hale being trans played into the motive to murder three children and three adults, but what is clear is the violence, and calls for violence, from the very vocal camp of trans activists.

A group called the Trans Resistance Network has taken some claim to the crime, saying that while they “do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings,” they “do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society.”

Tennessee recently banned drag shows for kids, child sex changes, and biological males competing in women’s sports. This legislation is seen as actual violence against trans people when in reality it is about protecting children from permanent harm.

A Trans Day of Vengeance has been scheduled by Antifa and trans activists for April 1 at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. The vengeance is being organized by Our Rights DC, which is part of the Antifa group Antifascist Action in partnership with the Trans Radical Action Network. Their goal is “stop trans genocide,” despite the fact that there is no trans genocide.

In New Zealand on Saturday, Kellie-Jay Keen gathered local women together to speak up publicly about their experience being female, about domestic violence, sexual assault, and yes, concerns about losing sex-segregated spaces to biological males who claim to be female.

In response, members of the Green Party encouraged those opposed to women’s rights that are not male-inclusive to go shout the women down. Prior to Keen’s arrival in the country, local trans activists petitioned to have her banned from the island nation altogether. And when the women went to speak, they were harassed, assaulted, and beaten.

A mother shared that she and her 10-year-old daughter were harassed and yelled at by a man who lifted his shirt and fingered his nipples, demanding that they acknowledge his “breasts.” An older woman with gray hair can be seen on video being mercilessly punched in the face by a man. Images later show her face bruised and bloodied.

Activists sprayed Keen with tomato juice, symbolizing blood, and she had to be removed from the mayhem by security guards and taken to the airport, where she fled the country for her own safety. This was only days after she attended an event in Melbourne, Australia, where guards protected her and other women from trans activists attempting to violently interfere in their talk.

Last week, comedian Alex Stein was at an event in San Francisco where trans activists advocated for children to be allowed to have sex changes. Stein, who opposes so-called “gender-affirming” care, attended the Youth Demonstration for Trans Rights, and asked the progressive activists “what rights do you not have?” In response, he was doused with hot coffee.

Speaking at a Purdue University event organized by conservative students, Michael Knowles was called a Nazi, and Antifa militants called for his death. Trans activists at a Charlie Kirk talk at UC Davis engaged in vandalism, attacked a journalist, and smashed windows on campus.

This after UC Davis Chancellor falsely accused Kirk of calling for violence against trans people—a rumor started by a trans-identified male on Twitter that was picked up by the local Sacramento Bee, which later was forced to retract their statements. Journalist Savanah Hernandez said that she was “hunted down” while trying to report on the events.

In September, gay rights activist Fred Sargeant, who was in attendance at the Stonewall riots, was assaulted by trans activists because he opposes child sex changes and does not believe human being can change their sex.

Trans activists have been angered in recent months by states across the US banning child sex changes, passing legislation to prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports, and prohibiting the use of gender self-ID to permit males access to everything from bathrooms to changing rooms to locker rooms of the opposite sex. Trans activists call these measures violence and have vowed to fight back.

These activists take issue with education laws that have been passed in a few states that prevent schools from keeping a student’s gender identity secret from their parents. More than 5,000 school districts across the country have guidelines in place that outright forbid educators from disclosing a student’s gender identity from parents, based in the idea that parents are abusive, cruel, and transphobic and will harm their child if they knew the child was exploring gender identity.

Yet because the definitions used by trans activists have been altered to suit their narrative, they believe that a parent refusing to “affirm” a child’s gender identity actually constitutes abuse. A school district in Florida did not disclose a young woman’s social gender transition to her family because that family was Catholic, and they believed that Catholics would harm their child if they knew she was identifying as trans. It took an on-campus suicide attempt for the family to be notified.

For trans activists, bills that encourage parental rights are seen as violence—and progressive politicians like President Joe Biden and his cadre of gender-affirming staffers back up this claim. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said that laws like Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, and other bills advocating for parents against the whims of activist educators, are killing trans kids. Biden’s trans diversity hire Rachel Levine has said this too, as have so many others.

These are lies, and these lies are dangerous. These lies are fueling a violent strain of activism within the LGBTQ community that may have led the trans-identified female Audrey Hale to take the lives of 6 innocent people on Monday, before being killed herself.

And this is unlikely to be the last incident of this kind. As NPR notes in their report on Rainbow Reload, a militant trans activist group devoted to arming themselves and teaching other trans activists how to use weapons, the LGBTQ community is gearing up for conflict. NPR, which routinely reports on the need for gun control, practically praise the group for their militancy and willingness to engage in violence.

“The goal is to prepare and protect themselves from a rising chorus of threats against LGBTQ+ people, including those stemming from hate groups,” they write.

The only issue here is that there are no threats of violence coming from the anti-child sex change crowd, there is only legislation, passed through state lawmaking bodies by state representatives who were elected to enact the will of their constituents.

There are no “hate groups” trying to stop trans people from existing, there are parents groups, groups of people who have undergone transition and emerged realizing it was a lie, and women’s rights groups trying to make sure that children are not harmed in service to an ideology.

The concept of the “trans child” emerged as a justification for trans adults, and has been pushed by trans adults who claim that they wish they had transitioned sooner in life. Among these are Rachel Levine, who transitioned after being married and fathering children.

Children who undergo sex changes will find that they have been sterilized and are unable to reproduce. Many others will find that they are unable to ever experience sexual pleasure. Still others will grow up to realize that no matter how many drugs they are given or surgeries they are subjected to, they can never be the opposite sex. The women who discover this will also realize that they wish they had not had their breasts removed.

Anyone who wants children to grow up whole are called hateful, anti-trans, and transphobic. Any organization that lobbies for the prohibition of child sex changes is called a hate group.

The language has been morphed to uphold a bias toward a harmful ideology that seeks to destroy children, and that, combined with the ever-present progressive mantra that words are violence, has resulted in a situation where trans activists believe that they should meet words with actual, physical violence.

