White House economic adviser Brian Deese said Tuesday that while U.S. inflation is hurting Americans in their wallets, at least they’re not facing famine like some other countries.
During the White House press briefing, the National Economic Council director argued that the U.S. is not on the brink of a recession and that the state of the economy, which hit a whopping 9.1% inflation rate in June, could be a lot worse than it is currently.
“I think that our economy is more resilient to the types of challenges that we face,” Deese said. “For example, with respect to food, we’re a net exporter of agricultural commodities. And obviously, the high prices are hitting Americans very hard, but in a way that is different from some places that are facing famine, for example.”
Read more at Fox News
Biden economic advisor AGAIN insists two negative quarters of GDP growth is NOT ‘technical’ definition of recession and claims U.S. is faring better than other countries ‘where there’s famine’
The White House is doubling down on its argument that two quarters of economic decline does not mean a recession as President Joe Biden’s administration braces for tough GDP numbers coming out on Thursday.
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese spent most of Tuesday’s White House press briefing making the case that, while the economy is slowing, it is not in a recession.
He argued the administration’s goal was ‘transitioning from an historically strong recovery into a period of more stable and steady growth.’
— Read more at the Daily Mail
Biden’s top spokeswoman on what, exactly, is their definition of a ‘recession’: “I’m not going to define it” pic.twitter.com/GNteaetb0V
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022
He argued the administration’s goal was ‘transitioning from a strong healthy Democratic economy into a weak unhealthy socialist dictatorship!
Economic MAGA rule number 1, “We shall sell no food nor fuel to a declared socialist/Communist Terrorist led nation.” Experiencing the pain of misinformation and unusable ideologies is the best teacher of what not to think, embrace or put into action. Deese had better wait until the great drought of heat and banned produced and pipelined oil of 2022 ends this summer before he claims we are still a net exporter of food, all of which should stay in the USA to drive prices down, and any politician who is caught on the take to send it overseas needs a blind fold and a firing squad. THE PEOPLE already have seen and felt the pain of baby formula, toilet paper, computer chips and gasoline shortages. Just wait until the food starts becoming unavailable because of too high oil prices to plant, harvest and transport to market. The Democrat inner cities will be first to riot, then THE PEOPLE out in well-armed God’s country will have to come in and quell the smell of government incompetency run by hairbrained executive orders to the point where January 6th looks like a romp in the park by comparison, and THE PEOPLE begin to wish it had succeeded, and not used for Democrat media political purposes. The illegal incompetency and misgovernment that could have been fixed in one day will now take a decade to overturn and reverse, as XI and Putin just laugh up their sleeves about any kind of people daring to trust in their socialist politicians to do the right thing for anyone other than themselves.
