In a surprise Wednesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said the state had sent two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, apparently jump-starting an immigration program that the administration has released no details on.

The governor told reporters three weeks ago that the program was on standby, and the Florida Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the immigrant relocation program, said it had no details about how it would work yet.

“Florida can confirm that two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities,” Taryn Fenske, the governor’s communication director, said in a statement.

Read more at: The Miami Herald

Planeload of Venezuelan Migrants Arrives at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

A plane carrying approximately 48 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed unexpectedly at Martha’s Vineyard Airport Wednesday afternoon. Island officials and emergency management representatives were gathering to deal with the situation.

“We’re immigrants,” said Eliase, who said he was from Venezuela. “We came here because of the situation in our country, for the economy, for work, for lots of things. I came here walking. We went through 10 different countries until we got to Texas. There a refugee association put us in a plane and told us there would be work and housing here. I feel good, despite everything. We spent four days in Texas so it’s good to be here.”

Sen. Julian Cyr said the plane originated in San Antonio, Tex., and appeared to be part of a larger campaign to divert migrants from border states.

— Read more at Vineyard Gazette

2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in DC

Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning.

Between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.

— Read more at Fox News

"You're confident this border is secure?" KAMALA HARRIS: "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D2GDj4JUgH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

BREAKING: The state of Texas has just sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., just days after she repeatedly claimed that the border is “secure”. Bus just arrived a short time ago. https://t.co/WmU4cpaGf0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2022