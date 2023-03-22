Poland’s ambassador to France said that the country would have no choice but to enter the war in Ukraine if the war-torn country ultimately fails to protect itself.

Jan Emeryk Rościszewski noted that Ukraine’s potential failure would force Warsaw to engage in military conflict with Russia because the Eastern power would threaten Poland’s “civilization and culture,” according to the Daily Mail.

Rościszewski went on to say that it “is not NATO, Poland and Slovakia that are mounting ever more pressure, but Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.”

“Russia, which is seizing its territories. Russia, which is killing its people. And Russia, which is abducting Ukrainian children.”

Rościszewski’s mention of Russia abducting Ukrainian children recently caught the attention of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has recently called for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war crime of reportedly abducting children and relocating them to re-education camps within Russian borders.

Poland’s ambassador to France continued by suggesting that “either Ukraine will defend its independence today, or we will have to enter this conflict.”

“Because our main values, which were the basis of our civilization and our culture will be threatened. Therefore, we will have no choice but to enter the conflict.”

However, the Daily Mail reported that there were some media outlets who misunderstood Poland’s ambassador, claiming that he had suggested Poland was directly involved in the conflict.

Poland’s Embassy in France recently released a statement, saying: “During a thirty-minute conversation with the editor, Ambassador Rościszewski argued for the need for allies to support Ukraine. He also spoke about the threat that Russia poses to Europe and European values.”

‘A careful listening to the entire conversation makes it clear that there was no announcement of Poland’s direct involvement in the conflict, only a warning of the consequences that a Ukrainian defeat could have: the possibility of a Russian attack, or the involvement of more Central European countries – the Baltic States and Poland.’

Poland has made known that they are willing to equip Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets within the next “four to six” weeks, according to the report.

Slovakia has also made known that they are prepared to send fighter jets to Ukraine. It remains to be seen if other NATO nations are going to follow suit.

