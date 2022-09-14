President Biden threw an “inflation reduction” party Tuesday — even as inflation hit a worse-than-expected 8.3%, the stock market tumbled and stubbornly high prices for food and housing continue to slam American households.
Biden, 79, had classic folk rocker James Taylor kick off the White House South Lawn bash with his 1968 hit “Fire and Rain” — a song reportedly about suicide and heroin addiction — to belatedly celebrate passage of his Inflation Reduction Act spending bill.
But Biden, who hailed the 74-year-old Taylor as “a voice that heals our soul and unites a nation,” failed to mention the market rout sparked by the dismal Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index released earlier Thursday.
GOPUSA Editor: —Good time for a song about suicide and drugs.
Critics didn’t appreciate the event:
Families that saw grocery prices skyrocket by 13.5% in August aren’t celebrating. https://t.co/6xYKFLve7G
— Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) September 13, 2022
"Let them eat cake" — Joe Biden, basically
America is in a recession and Joe Biden is celebrating.
Talk about Democrats being out of touch. https://t.co/78YGagOA7O
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 13, 2022
A celebration?
Over the past year:
Food at home is up 13.5% – largest since 1979
Electricity up 15.8% – largest since 1981
Rent up 6.7% – largest since 1986
The American people can't afford a celebration over a bill that will do little to nothing to combat inflation. https://t.co/cp4m10BlQZ
— French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) September 13, 2022
Pelosi asks audience to clap.
Biden’s stumbling victory lap! President celebrates ‘making progress’ on inflation despite stock market’s worst day in two years – before treading on his own jacket!
President Joe Biden’s victory lap for his climate change and prescription drug prices law took a stumble on Tuesday as he celebrated its passage at the White House while the stock market had its biggest tumble in two years.
As Biden spoke, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3% after Tuesday’s report that inflation remained essentially stagnant in August, coming in at 8.3 percent.
‘We’re making progress,’ Biden said in his speech on the South Lawn of the White House.
slo joe showing his a** as usual. Go back to sleep joe. We’ll let you know when your term is over.
As ususal, what the Demcrats promise BEFORE the elections is the opposite of what THE PEOPLE get AFTER the election. The very inflation reduction act is already causing more inflation, because now the real financial people have taken the time to read it. What is it about people who vote these blatant liars into office that they do not understand about the fact that when people lie to you they basically have no respect for your intelligence. The bigger the lie the more stupid they think you are? Is stupid the new American comfort zone? It sure is for voting Democrats who are now getting as financially ruined as the Conservtives that vote them out.
99.9999% of the time, what they say, you can take to the bank, is the OPPOSITE Of what happens.
“President Biden threw an “inflation reduction” party Tuesday — even as inflation hit a worse-than-expected 8.3%, the stock market tumbled and stubbornly high prices for food and housing continue to slam American households.”
Biden and congressional Democrats have spent about $3.8 trillion on their agenda since Inauguration Day.
“No matter what they call their legislation, Democrats in Washington are addicted to spending your money,” “When Democrats said their multitrillion spending bill would ‘rescue’ the economy — it did the opposite by fueling historic inflation and imperiling every family’s budget.
“Now Democrats say their latest spending bill, which also raises taxes during a recession, will ‘reduce’ the impact of their failures”. “It’s clear Americans want a new direction to get our nation back on track.”
But it ain’t gonna happen as long as we the U.S. have this treasonous, destructive, unlawful, unethical, Socialist Democrat party ruling our government and our lives!
There’s little doubt that the left wing democrats are this country’s greatest enemy. The are doing their best to destroy our republic and force their version of socialism down our throats. They will do anything to stay in power, even destroy our country.
Because they follow the mantra of RULE Or RUIN…
Idiot !!
The Democrats are TRULY LIVING in an ALTERNATE REALITY! How can they not be??
Unfortunately, they are dragging us ALL along with them.
Inflation is roaring back. This administration is beyond words in blindsightedness. They really must think we are all idiots. As for James Taylor, give me a break!
The Democrats are all about PUTTING ON AN APPEALING SHOW but they are SHORT ON FACTS!! You can name a bill anything you want [e.g. Affordable Care Act {aka Obamacare}, Inflation Reduction Act] it doesn’t make it what the name implies it is!! The fact is IF YOU SPEND MORE THAN YOU HAVE AND PRINT/DEFICIT SPEND to make up the difference the money LOSES PURCHASING POWER AND INFLATION GOES UP!
Welcome to communist Amerika; the propaganda is flowing at flood stage…
It’s mind boggling how utterly stupid, Democrat voters are. 40 plus year, high in inflation. Budget crushing gas and energy prices. And, grocery prices through the roof! Yet, they say, ‘we want more of that!’ To the greatest President (Trump) in my 63 years, thank you for greatly exposing the RINO swamp, and illiterate Democrat sheeple voters. FJB.