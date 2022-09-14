America’s oldest Jewish institution of higher education is fighting against a small group of pro-LGBT alumni and students for the right to uphold moral values that are based on the Torah.
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted New York City’s Yeshiva University temporarily the right to refuse to recognize a student LGBTQ student club on campus. Justice Sonia Sotomayor allowed the university’s request – filed by the Becket law firm – to block a lower-court order ordering them to recognize the Pride Alliance club.
Arielle Del Turco is assistant director of the Center for Religious Liberty at Family Research Council. She contends Pride Alliance’s quest for recognition is unreasonable.
“They really are open about the fact that they want to change the culture of Yeshiva University – and they want to do so despite the thousands of years of Torah tradition that the school embraces,” she explains.
The group of alumni and students sued the university arguing that despite its 136-year commitment to religious identity, the school is not a religious institution.
The school argues that the lower-court order violates its First Amendment rights. According to Del Turco, the case carries implications well beyond Yeshiva University.
“It’s really going to say a lot about whether even Christian colleges in the United States can remain distinctly Christian or whether they too are going to have to accept LGBTQ Pride Alliance clubs if their students try to start them,” she tells AFN.
According to Becket, friend-of-the-court briefs from across the religious spectrum – Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and others – were filed in support of the school’s emergency application to the Supreme Court.
More about the case: YU Pride Alliance v. Yeshiva University
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Lev 20:13 If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable.
They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
THEY HAVE never just “wanted to be accepted”.. THEY WANT DOMINATION.
Sorry but I think the religious institutions should have the right to prevent the newly created brown shirt organization of homosexuals. I do not care what you think you are as you were made a man or a woman or a hermaphrodite. I don’t push my sex in peoples face and I do not need to have it done to me and then be told I have to accept it.
Sorry my gay friends but at least you know what you are unlike these people in this organization of LGBTQxyz.