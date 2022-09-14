A possible plea deal with five remaining al-Qaeda terrorists locked up in Guantanamo Bay has some in the 9/11 community reeling just as the anniversary of the terror attack marked its 21st year.
“This is not justice for the 3,000 people who died that day and the many more who have since. This is a joke,” said Debra Burlingame, whose brother was one of the pilots killed on 9/11.
Burlingame, who is an attorney, has learned that the Biden administration could be negotiating potential plea deals to remove the death penalty against 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other alleged accomplices.
Other reports back up her fears of life instead of capital punishment for the killers.
“Do they want to trade Khalid Sheikh Mohammed? I intend to fight this with everything I have,” she told the Herald Monday.
Burlingame’s brother was one of the pilots killed on Flight 77 that the terrorists slammed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 64 people on the plane and 125 on the ground.
Eighteen months later, Mohammed was captured in his hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He was al-Qaeda’s #3 leader at the time.
His day in court — a military tribunal on Gitmo — has been plagued by endless delays and then the pandemic. Pretrial hearings scheduled for early fall have now been canceled.
Now news of a possible plea deal is swirling.
“It’s disgusting,” said Brian Sullivan, a now-retired Federal Aviation Administration official based in Boston who warned of a terror attack at Logan months before it happened.
“It’s a slap in the face to victims’ families. This is the architect of their loved ones’ death we’re talking about,” he added. “It’s just outrageous.”
James Connell, an attorney for one of Mohammed’s co-defendants — one accused of transferring money to 9/11 attackers — confirmed reports both sides are still “attempting to reach a pretrial agreement” that could still avoid a trial and result in lesser but still lengthy sentences, the Associated Press is reporting.
The Gitmo detainees played pivotal roles in the 9/11 attacks that allowed 19 terrorists (15 of them Saudi nationals) to slam Flights 11 and 175 — out of Logan International Airport in Boston — Flight 77 out of Dulles International Airport near Washington and Flight 93 out of Newark International Airport into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pa., when heroes on that jet said: “Let’s Roll.”
“This is hitting 9/11 families like a car bomb in the driveway,” Burlingame added late Monday night. “After all they’ve suffered, all their patience — a massive betrayal. This is a betrayal to our troops, too.”
She cited the 7,000 casualties to the War on Terror, the tens of thousands who lost limbs or suffered traumatic brain injuries. “They answered their country’s call that day,” she added, “and now their country is telling them ‘never mind, we’re moving on.’”
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Follow the money, Joe does nothing without a financial crime family kickback,,this time probably from the Afhan terrorists bringing home their own, who are now flush with cash having sold all our MIlitary equipement Joe left there last year, now used to buy back the 911 terrorists freedom.The Biden incompetence and malfeasance no longer borders on traitorism, it has now arrived in full bloom for all to see.
Most likely the saudis are paying.
These pustules should have been executed 20 years ago. Now slo joe, the demented dullard, wants to give them a plea deal? Impeach this idiot.
“Biden Admin Said To Be Working On ‘Disgusting Plea Deal’ For 9/11 Mastermind In Guantanamo Bay”
“It’s a slap in the face to victims and their families.”
Keep in mind that this corrupt Biden cabal is just an extension of the Muslim Barrack Obama’s rule.
This corrupt, demented, puppet president is still a subservient puppet of the tinkerbell Obama.
I;’ve long said WE SHOULD HAVE NEVER taken these cretins, prisoner.. When spec forces or the like nabbed them. THEY SHOULD have had a swift, painful execution, and just disappeared.
Isn’t there something in our laws about a speedy trial? They will die of old age first.
Impeach this disgrace, Now.
Even if we WIN control over both the house and senate, i unfortunately fear there is NOT ENOUGH SPINE In the gop, to even try to impeach him…
Every one of those that helped to commit that attack should have been put in front of a brick wall and used for target practice or something, the only reason he is doing this is so that he can close Guantanamo Bay down as his boss man obamba boy wanted and tried to do when he was in office. Take those that remain there put them against a wall and use them for target practice. Then use the place for those that have committed treason against the USA.
You mean he is still living after 21 years and we been paying for Food and everything too what is going one here?
IN some cases, to the tune of 20+ MILLION PER prisoner.. COMPARED with those in supermax that at most, cost us 280k a year each..
Make them hike through the mine fields that surround Gitmo. If the mines don’t get ’em, the Cuban border guards will. Problem solved!
every dam one of those terrorist in gitmo should have been terminated years ago.
the fact that this man is still breathing air is a total farce.
while we are at it where is that demon doctor who murdered all those folks at fort hood? the mudslime should be dead already.
remember obama did not turn to the flag or put hid hand over his heart? he was and still is a muslim plant.