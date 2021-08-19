While President Joe Biden and key members of his national security team have borne the brunt of criticism and outrage over the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban — and the scenes of chaos and carnage as Americans and Afghans attempt to get out of the country — Vice President Kamala Harris has kept a conspicuously low profile.
It’s a far cry from April 25, when Harris appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and proudly affirmed to host Dana Bash that she had been, as Bash put it, “the last person in the room” with Biden when he decided to end US involvement in Afghanistan.
“And you feel comfortable [with Biden’s decision]?” Bash followed up.
– Read more at the NY Post
Kamala Harris plans Vietnam visit – just as Afghanistan draws comparisons to fall of Saigon
The timing probably couldn’t be worse for the Biden administration. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to embark on a trip across the Pacific that will include a stop in Vietnam.
The trip – which will be Harris’ second outside the U.S. since taking office – comes as the current crisis in Afghanistan has drawn many comparisons to the end of U.S. involvement in Vietnam in the 1970s.
This week’s scenes of crowds gathering at Kabul’s airport and U.S. military helicopters arriving to pick up passengers at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital revived grim memories of desperate Vietnamese people trying to board U.S. helicopters as they left the embassy in Saigon more than four decades ago.
– Read more at Fox News
