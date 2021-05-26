MSNBC has reached a new low-which I didn’t think was possible. Joe Scarborough, the co-host of “Morning Joe,” had a meltdown recently when discussing the ongoing forensic audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s November 3rd, 2020 election ballots. The Republican-controlled Arizona state legislature legally authorized the audit based on reports of voting irregularities that occurred during last November’s presidential election.
Scarborough, whose network promoted the false notion that the 2016 presidential election was marred due to Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, screamed that all Americans who raise questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election should leave the country. Citizens who support a legal audit of election ballots, Scarborough indicated, don’t love their country and don’t respect democracy. He told such Americans to “Love it or leave it.”
‘They’re desecrating all of the things that the American flag is a symbol of,’ – Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
“They’re desecrating all of the things that the American flag is a symbol of,” Scarborough said. The election doubters, he said, should leave the country and be replaced by millions of new immigrants who “will fight for what that flag represents.” He scolded Americans who support a lawful audit of an election to “get the facts, live in the light, follow the truth, and love this country. And stop this, or leave.”
Presumably, Scarborough included in his screed the duly elected members of the Arizona state legislature who authorized the audit, the Judge in Georgia who has authorized an audit of 147,000 absentee ballots in that state, and Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, Georgia (including former Democrat Vernon Jones, who is running for governor in the state’s GOP primary), Nevada, and Arizona who have supported election audits in their respective states.
One of those GOP candidates who has called for an election audit in Pennsylvania is Sean Parnell, a decorated combat veteran, who is running for the U.S. Senate to fill retiring Senator Pat Toomey’s seat. Parnell served as an Army Ranger with the 10th Mountain Division near the Afghan-Pakistan border. Captain Parnell, in a June 2006 firefight, was wounded three times in leading his men against enemy forces. Parnell earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for valor. He suffered shrapnel in his leg and a brain trauma that resulted in vision problems and migraines.
Parnell fought for what the flag represents, but Joe Scarborough has the gall to tell him: “Love your country or leave it.”
Is it, as Scarborough says, unpatriotic to question the validity of an election? Stacey Abrams, who lost a close race for Georgia Governor in 2018, still refuses to concede the election. Should she leave the country? Should Al Gore, who went to great lengths to question the validity of the 2000 presidential election, also leave the country? Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told NPR that she would not rule out questioning the validity of the 2016 election due to possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Does “Morning Joe” want Hillary to leave the country, too? Democratic House members Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) and Barbara Lee (California) spearheaded an effort to challenge the validity of Trump’s victory in 2016-should they go, too, Joe?
Some historians and scholars believe that John F. Kennedy won the presidency in 1960 by stealing votes in Illinois and Texas-should they also leave the country for purporting such a theory? The famed biographer Robert Caro wrote an entire book (Means of Ascent, 1991) about how Lyndon Johnson corruptly won his Senate seat in the 1948 election-should Caro leave the country?
He not only wants to silence those who disagree with him; he wants to banish them from the country.
Andrew Jackson spent four years calling the presidential election of 1824 a “corrupt bargain” between John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay. In the 1876 presidential election, a party-line vote by an electoral commission awarded 20 disputed electoral votes to Rutherford B. Hayes, giving him the presidency-and Hayes’ opponent Samuel Tilden challenged the result.
Democracy is messy. Our elections have never been pristine. Party bosses have controlled votes and elections in big cities since the 19th century.
Scarborough is no doubt suffering from the hubris of the cancel culture. He not only wants to silence those who disagree with him; he wants to banish them from the country. But it is not unpatriotic to lawfully challenge the result of an election. And you don’t have to think like or agree with Joe Scarborough to love your country. Just ask Sean Parnell.
If there is nothing to be found by conducting an audit, then no one should have a problem with them. On the other hand…
joe and mika are left wing clowns owned by china and omar.
That is correct. If there are no irregularities, why are the democrats so worried!
I had to chuckle with his comment of “THIS IS disgracing everything our flag stands for”..
AS SOMEONE who served to DEFEND THAT FLAG, it would be to ME, disgraceful, to NOT INVESTIGATE ALL FRAUD IN VOTING…
To all you posters that qualify, Thank You For Your Service.
I already saw his unhinged rant.
I would suggest everybody go easy on Short Bus Joey.
He is clearly missing a couple chromosomes.
Look at his tiny close set eyes with no sign of intelligence or even life in them for that matter.
Special Joey’s mommy Mika will be angry if you’re mean to him.
The plastic will crack and her face will bleed all over the floor.
“Love it or leave it.”
Follow your own advice, Joe. Need help packing?
Pity leftists who all screamed they would leave america iF TRUMP WON, are all still here..
Garbage in, garbage out. Goodbye Joe and don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way to Cuba or Venezuela where you will find the government philosophy more suitable to your warped fascist/commie personality.
Just go!
AND HAND in your US citizenship, when you leave!
He should consider himself lucky that he lives in a country which allows him the freedom to espouse such garbage without being canceled himself!
ALL these anti-american hacks in the media, should count their lucky STARS, they are allowed to spew the rabid hate they do, and GET AWAY WITH IT..
‘They’re desecrating all of the things that the American flag is a symbol of,’ – Joe Scarborough”. Joe you and your third wife are communists, so you “desecrate” our flag.
Having a small business I understand that “audits” are giant pains in the —-. It’s true, and there is nothing worse than having an ambitious bureaucrat from the DOL, IRS, etc. looking to make a name for himself by scrounging around for a reason to justify an audit at the expense of the auditee. But that is simply not the case with regard to potential election fraud. Why would anyone (including Dumbo Joe) have a problem with a reputable audit of something as important as making sure a national election was on the up and up? It’s not like it is an individual or a small business owner having to spend precious time complying with audit demands by an all powerful government agency. It is being done to make sure the interests of the American citizens are being protected from fraud. Get it moron Joe?
IF anything, it should be (TO ME) common place, to do an AUDIT on every presidential election..
Seriously, Joe (and those who think like him)…
WHY do you think that examining (auditing) the November 2020 election is a threat to Democracy?
If the audit shows NO irregularities (that would change the outcome of the election results), what is your problem?
Is it MERELY that the “unwashed masses” are not blindly accepting the “facts” as asserted by the (so-called) “main stream” media and Democrat Party?
Doesn’t it even make you CURIOUS why Hillary was SO INSISTENT that Biden NOT concede the election to Trump (on election night)? Makes you wonder WHY she was so positive that more Biden votes would be “found” (in the wee hours of the morning), doesn’t it? It SHOULD!
THAT’s all that this audit is doing, Joe… Getting to the TRUTH… Exposing the FACTS about what happen (at least in Maricopa County’s election)…
You know, Joe… There was a time, when “reporters” believed their job WAS to get to the truth (not just tow the party line, or, arguably, to AID in the cover-up)!
How many of you and your fellow “journalists” pushed the Trump/Russia collusion hoax? For how many YEARS did you all push that DEBUNKED narrative?
Try (just once) to be OBJECTIVE, Joe! You might find it refreshing to look at THE FACTS, rather than your talking points memos!
Maybe he sees the possibility of Grand Theft Election being overturned…
WITH how cowardly the GOP is, and the Scotus has shown itself, i doubt he sees it as a possibility their WILLFUL THEFT OF OUR election, being overturned..
BUT i would hope IT DOES get overturned…
MSNBC executives have left the land of sanity to dwell at Scarborough fair long, long ago. Instead of Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme they offer Parsing words they claim are sage, to paint Rosey versions of dangerous times.
So, if questioning the results of an election is grounds for removal from the USA will Joe be calling for all the removal of all the Democrats who did so in the 2016 election?
If conducting an audit is considered to be a problem and will erode trust in an institution why then are all banks and credit unions audited on a regular and ongoing basis? Wouldn’t it seem logical to say that by auditing these institutions you are eroding the trust in the banking system?
And, Joe needs to realize that a large number of immigrants, particularly those who have entered the USA illegally, are NOT interested in upholding the values of our country or pledging allegiance to our flag. In fact, there have been some major issues in CA schools with flying the US flag because some students (being educated at US/CA taxpayer expenses no less) who are ‘triggered’ by the flag and find it offensive. That doesn’t fit Joe’s scenario in the least.
Speaking of “Joe,” Joe Stalin must be smiling broadly by now.
Has he rightfully said back in the 30s, ITS NOT who you vote for that matters, its who COUNTS the votes that do!
MSNBC & Scarborough are grotesque & obscene political demagogues, just like CNN.
Fortunately, they are also too stupid to figure out that the more they holler, rant & protest against vote audits, the more suspicious & certain the public becomes that the Dem Party, aided & abetted by media, tech & Corp subversives, organized mass fraud & knowingly participated in &/or covered up criminal conduct that can & hopefully wil! be proven.