The list of GOP lawmakers planning to object to the Electoral College’s vote count is continuing to grow. The newest editions are South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.
This is an excerpt from One America News.
Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020
SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy.
BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON!
WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U
— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020
The problem is, the Democrats have the majority in the House and the deep state courts, will not intervene, with regard to the fraudulent voting that took place. Our Country is a banana republic.
Republicans have learned ‘we don’t have to take it!’ if they follow Donald Trump’s lead. Many, however are still caught up in the tired old way things have been done, and not particularly successfully with the likes of Mitt Romney and his ilk making a lot of noise but not actually delivering on anything except getting in the way! It’s time to make noise and continue to keep the focus on what happened to the election. I’m up for four years of ‘faux President’ or ‘not my President’ rhetoric to make the Democrats uncomfortable in that they may not have the mandate they think they have!