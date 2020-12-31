The list of GOP lawmakers planning to object to the Electoral College’s vote count is continuing to grow. The newest editions are South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

This is an excerpt from One America News.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy. BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON! WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020