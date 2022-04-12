Members of leftwing media outlets such as CNN and The Atlantic recently participated in a conference which focused on so-called “disinformation.” The conference supposedly aimed at addressing “fake news,” but a couple of questions from college freshmen revealed the liberal elite cared more about bashing conservatives than addressing disinformation in the media.

Two students from the University of Chicago put the leftwing journalists on the defensive when they mentioned the host of stories such as Russia collusion which were actual examples of disinformation, while Hunter Biden’s laptop has been ignored.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives yet another warning on mask mandates. Plus, how did Gavin Newsom’s California and other blue states fair from their Covid lockdowns?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

