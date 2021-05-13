It’s only been a few months that Joe Biden has been in office, and the comparisons are already starting to be made between Joe Biden and a former president. No, it’s not his former boss Barack Obama. It’s a comparison to what many consider the worst president in the history of the United States… Jimmy Carter. Do you agree?
Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. There’s conflict in the Middle East. The jobs report was way down. All of this in such a short period of time, and Joe Biden and his administration seem clueless about how to do anything.
Liz Cheney is voted out of her GOP House leadership position. Plus, an Oklahoma school board freaks out over the ban on teaching Critical Race Theory.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Joe Biden… Worse Than Jimmy Carter?
Much worse!!
Carter wasn’t demented puppet, obeying his hateful, traitorous handlers.
Everything that this Betrayal Biden has done has damaged our country.
This Socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Jimmy Carter, Barack and Joe Biden are all communists and they are all destructive to the American Dream of freedom from our Government. I have no use for any of these communist traitors.
He didn’t campaign, he stole the election with lots of help, he had no platform to run on, he is doing everything by executive fiat and bypassing Congress, he has turned Capitol Hill into a fortress, he is haunted by scandal, he has destroyed accomplishment made by Trump that were good for the country, he has destroyed jobs, and he is flat out incompetent and incapable.
He is absolutely worse than Carter and then some.
And the worst part of it is, he’s simply doing what he’s told to do, and isn’t really aware of the misery he’s causing. Given his obvious cognitive decline, he’ll get “retired” before the end of this term, and Kammie the Kommie will try to out-do him as the worst (P)resident ever. The only question is, will they shove him out before or after the mid-terms.
I didn’t think it possible that anyone President could be worse than Carter, but here we are.
Carter wasn’t corrupt climbing to power by fraud, nor the creature of our enemy China nor was he actively trying to weaken the US like Biden so yes, Basement Joe is much worse.
Carter can relax and know that Joe has topped him. What a way to ousted, to have a worst president….
Jimmy Carter was inept and an idiot with a disgraceful view of America that was toxic. He intended to do what he tried to do. Joe Biden on the other hand is NOT intending anything he is doing. He is literally being led around and being told to sign this and do that. He is not aware of any agenda. He simply does what he is told to do. Which is worse?
He knows he is getting more money, and cover from investigation of corruption, by playing along.
A hard call. If any Americans get taken prisoner that will be the tell tale sign. Nothing like a cluster F to make you realize how bad things are.
Oh that’s right, look at all the cluster F’s going on now.
That’s a trick question since the Marxist Dem Party politburo obviously make the decisions / dictate the policies & even Jim Crow Joe (credit to Candace Owens), confused & muddled as he is, knows he is just there to provide comic relief.
Meanwhile the rest of the Dem Party Marxists in local, state & federal govts busy themselves using their fraudulently gained power to impose tyranny,oppression, terror & social upheaval / economic ruin by which US citizens will be forced to live in a poverty stricken lawless crime ridden hell hole of a nation being bankrupted into oblivion to pay for other nations pollution, healthcare & natl security & for the welfare / upkeep for the multi millions of unknown, unskilled, unvetted, criminal & gang affiliated & mostly anti America Socialist indoctrinated / govt dependent foreign speaking aliens in our country.
So, Biden being president in name only, & that only by the most obvious & blatant vote fraud, can’t be classified as the worst president since the entire Marxist Dem Party has rightful claim to that title.
Jimmy Carter, high unemployment, double digit mortgage interest rates (the upper teens), high food prices (changed weekly), and the Iranian hostage crisis (who can forget that), and more, worst president; Barack Obama, high taxes, high unemployment, highly anti Second Amendment, record high deficit, high gas prices, Solyndra, ani American, Iranian nuclear deal, Paris Climate Accord, and a lot more, worse than Cater, and took over his title; now Biden, all of the above, substantially more anti American and then some, left Carter and Obama in the dust with the speed of being (not becoming) the worst President in our nation’s history!
“Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. There’s conflict in the Middle East. The jobs report was way down.” Crime is way, way, up!
“It really didn’t take that long!” – George Costanza
It took a great administrator four years to turn this tub of state around. A sock puppet reversed all of our fortunes in under five months.
Congratulations on a job….done.
Creepy Joe did more damage in 100 days than Carter did in 4 years.
Biden is THE WORST! That’s a very close call. Carter was over his head from day one, he did a lot of damage although much was probably unintentional. . Biden is mentally deficient and appears to be following the radical left instructions to the “T”! The instructions from his handlers are NOT pro USA, as a result slo joe is following a USA LAST agenda! That agenda is NOT in our interests and intentionally is aimed at weakening, if not destroying, OUR USA! Hands down biden “wins” WORST EVER! Plus, he is a Fake president!
We are enduring a pathetic ******** to end all ******** of the past – nice going all you morons that voted for OBiden for being “Presidential”, no mean tweets – ya happy now? Wait until food and housing inflation really hits in a few months, gas is $5 a gallon, and you are still wearing those stupid masks.
A hard call…. BUT; O’Biden wins this one!!!
In 100 days, Biden has [email protected]*%t things up as badly as Carter. But it took Jimmy 4 years to get this bad. What’s next? Hostage crisis?
It will be us Trump supporters who will be the hostages until we say uncle oops ” President Joke is my favorite president” !!!!