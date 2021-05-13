It’s only been a few months that Joe Biden has been in office, and the comparisons are already starting to be made between Joe Biden and a former president. No, it’s not his former boss Barack Obama. It’s a comparison to what many consider the worst president in the history of the United States… Jimmy Carter. Do you agree?

Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. There’s conflict in the Middle East. The jobs report was way down. All of this in such a short period of time, and Joe Biden and his administration seem clueless about how to do anything.

Liz Cheney is voted out of her GOP House leadership position. Plus, an Oklahoma school board freaks out over the ban on teaching Critical Race Theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

