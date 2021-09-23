Maxine Waters said Wednesday that border patrol agents riding horses and apparently using whips on migrants is ‘worse than slavery days’ while Ayanna Pressley called it ‘white supremacist behavior.’

‘We’re saying to the president and everybody else: You’ve got to stop this madness,’ Waters said during a press conference.

‘And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work?’ she continued. ‘They’ve got to be gotten rid of. They’ve gotten to be stopped. It cannot go on.’

Waters, an 83-year-old Democratic representative for California’s 43rd district, demanded that journalists: ‘Write the story. Tell the story about what is going on.’

‘Let people know that they’re trying to take us back to slavery days – and worse than that,’ she added.

Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge. Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 21, 2021

On Tuesday, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto pushed back against claims of agents whipping migrants. During an interview with Fox News, Del Cueto explained agents are not assigned whips and the techniques used were within safety protocol to protect both the agent and the horse involved in the incident.

“They were not whipping anyone,” said Del Cueto. “They don’t carry whips. They don’t get assigned whips. What they do is a training technique that has been shown to them to make sure that no one takes over their horse. It was to protect the horse, to protect the rider, and to protect the individual that was trying to cause chaos and knock down that rider from that horse.” – Source Fox News

