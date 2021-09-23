Maxine Waters said Wednesday that border patrol agents riding horses and apparently using whips on migrants is ‘worse than slavery days’ while Ayanna Pressley called it ‘white supremacist behavior.’
‘We’re saying to the president and everybody else: You’ve got to stop this madness,’ Waters said during a press conference.
‘And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work?’ she continued. ‘They’ve got to be gotten rid of. They’ve gotten to be stopped. It cannot go on.’
Waters, an 83-year-old Democratic representative for California’s 43rd district, demanded that journalists: ‘Write the story. Tell the story about what is going on.’
‘Let people know that they’re trying to take us back to slavery days – and worse than that,’ she added.
Read more at the Daily Mail
Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge. Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW.
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 21, 2021
On Tuesday, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto pushed back against claims of agents whipping migrants. During an interview with Fox News, Del Cueto explained agents are not assigned whips and the techniques used were within safety protocol to protect both the agent and the horse involved in the incident.
“They were not whipping anyone,” said Del Cueto. “They don’t carry whips. They don’t get assigned whips. What they do is a training technique that has been shown to them to make sure that no one takes over their horse. It was to protect the horse, to protect the rider, and to protect the individual that was trying to cause chaos and knock down that rider from that horse.” – Source Fox News
“‘We’re saying to the president and everybody else: You’ve got to stop this madness,’ Waters said during a press conference.”
The Democrat Party and their puppet president created this multi-million illegal immigrant evasion.
‘Let people know that they’re trying to take us back to slavery days – and worse than that,’ Democrat Maxine Waters added.
Slavery days?? Are these illegal immigrants willingly to risking their lives to become slaves??
Why is the socialist Democrat Party encouraging, protecting and supporting these millions of illegal immigrant slaves??
Whips with cattle have been used for centuries, NOT JUST for slavery!
she is so misinformed. just has to keep her face in front of the press. she is nothing she has prved it the way she lives and what she has not done or her constituents.
Maybe she felt left out, with AOC and the others in the squad, getting THEIR faces in the news..
Such a contradiction of ideas, real or imagined! “It’s worse than slavery!” does injustice to the institution of slavery by minimizing it when comparing it to the standard method of controlling horses. Obviously not a horsewoman, in spite of her seat (in Congress), she should (but never does) refrain from making remarks about things she knows nothing!
Hi Joe. If she refrained from making remarks about things she know nothing, she would never open her skanky mouth. YYYYYYAAAAA. We can only hope.
” is ‘worse than slavery days’ while Ayanna Pressley called it ‘white supremacist behavior” Maxine, you and Ayanna Pressley are “black supremacists” and you have enslaved black people with government dependency.
BUT “Goverment dependency slavery’ is not just allowed, but ENCOURAGED>!!
Truer words were never spoken
Mad Maxine really is a special kind of stupid.
I doubt Maxine has ever been on a horse, although she certainly could be confused for the back end of one, but there was nothing racist in how the border patrol handled their horses. They weren’t whipping anyone. But this woman sees racism in everything, that is her schtick, she’s got nothing if she doesn’t use that, as she’s just not smart enough to have a conversation on facts.
“It’s worse than slavery!”
How would YOU know?
Your skin color does not make one an expert on HISTORY and gives one neither first hand knowledge or any secret, deeper, understanding.
Apparently it does give some cover to make stupid and easily disproved statements.
A slave cannot simply turn around and go back home and being deterred from committing an illegal act is nothing like having your life controlled by another. And remember in this country slaves were not turned away from the plantations. Is this what Maxine thinks happened?
You know what is just like slavery and exists today? Slavery.
TO leftists, SKIN COLOR matters more than actual facts or experience!
The good news is that Mad Maxine at age 83 can last only so much longer before the country is rid of her.
That day can’t come too soon, for me!
COMMENTlike pelosi thnk they walk on water. have they everlived like thier constituents have to live. do they even know what a dollar tree is? it’s amazing from the homes on the hill theyhaven’t a clue
While I don’t agree with you, Maxine… If you want to go there, then FINE…
These are YOUR (Biden’s) Border Patrol Agents, horses and reins!
You DO KNOW (don’t you?) that if Biden (and you Democrats in Congress) had BUILT THE DAMN WALL, NONE of this would be happening!
Trump had the Southern Border under control (closed)!
HE negotiated (with other countries) an ORDERLY process for immigrants to wait in OTHER COUNTRIES to have their Asylum applications processed.
Biden (and YOU) are responsible for the CHAOS on the border, and the SUFFERING of ALL of the Illegal Aliens trying to VIOLATE OUR IMMIGRATION LAWS (that, I might point out, CONGRESS CREATED [probably with YOU voting in favor of])!
To try to shift blame away from Biden (or yourself) is DISGUSTING (but not unexpected)!
100% of this crisis is the DIRECT RESULT of Biden and the Democrat Party policies!
YOU OWN IT!
they haven’t a clue of what happens to these persons they are contributing to so many being bued not only now. down the line the same persons they have paid to get here show up at thier door and are then approached to do illegal thngs be it prostitution,selling drug,and more. these poor peolpe are nver free fromthe cartels,nor our democrats who keep them under contol by providing them with housing,food,clothing,schooling and therefore on government handout of which they are forever indebted. yet our citizens have to scramble to pay thier taxes and do without
They never ever have CARED TO do a damn thing about the border.
IT KEEPS THEM in power, with all the crime it brings, all the illegal voters it brings etc..
So why would they!
Mad Maxine is just trying to scapegoat to find people who are treated worse than she treats “the help.”
Everything to this “person” is racist. If you breath and you’re white you are being a racist. She doesn’t have two brain cells communicating with each other. A waste of carbon and oxygen – like many of the other Swamp Scum from Californication.
It is past time for President Biden, especially VP Harris & particular elected Democrats to choose what side they are on… the side of the law, the protection of law-abiding citizens, peace & and their safety vs law breakers, foreign or domestic! Haiti sees first African swine fever outbreak in 37 years! More trouble for Biden/Harris
THYE have time and time again, shown that they are NOT ON THE SIDE OF americans, unless you are anarchs, communists, marxists or terrorists..
Good going, Maxine & Ayala! People who think for themselves will immediately dump your comments in their bulls—t file, but there is a huge percentage of political zombies in whose minds, ‘back to slavery days’, ‘BP agents with whips’, and ‘white supremacist’ will remain forever. Mission accomplished, girls.
Actually Maxine. When were you a slave and what do you know about whips?
People talk about “term limits” for congress. I think it is more important to have IQ tests administered for anyone running for congress. This woman is a functioning moron who has no clue and is willing to demonstrate it.
I have often thought, we need an IQ test, to just REGISTER to vote.. LET ALONE run for office!
Maxine Waters, patron saint of Grievance Porn™. You know it’s fiction, but you don’t care.