As COVID-19 vaccines and full inoculations become more common, Dr. Anthony Fauci outlined under which conditions people can stop wearing face masks.
Face masks have been an integral part of stopping the spread of COVID-19. Wearing the personal protection equipment is required in many public spaces.
On Monday, March 1, Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden, said that there is a point – and for some people, it is already here – when they can stop wearing face masks.
If a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and they are around people who have also been fully vaccinated it is okay not to wear a face mask, Fauci said.
This relaxation of the rules comes at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing a list of things fully vaccinated people can do safely.
Anyone who has not been vaccinated, or only received the first of a two-dose regimen, should still adhere to traditional COVID-19 safety measures of wearing masks, frequent hand sanitization, and social distancing.
One year ago Fauci said this to Americans:
Happy anniversary to one of the worst takes ever.
One year ago today, Dr. Fauci went on 60 Minutes and said you didn't need to wear a mask.
"Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks. … There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask." pic.twitter.com/dTfjoxWFjf
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 8, 2021
During a Monday press conference with Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Fauci gave an example of what mask-free socializing might look like.
“I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next-door neighbor who you know are doubly vaccinated,” Fauci said.”Small gatherings in the home of people, I think you can clearly feel that the risk – the relative risk is so low that you would not have to wear a mask, that you could have a good social gathering within the home.”
To read the full transcript of the press conference visit rev.com.
The vaccine is not even proven yet to protect anything other then big pharma profits. Strange that some politicians have the natural immunity to this virus as evidenced by their patronizing establishments that their employers ie: taxpayers are not allowed in without a mask.
Dr. Fauci, the nightmare that never ends. I hope the sheep in society will wake up one day, so the nightmare of Dr. Fauci, will come to an end. Maybe Fauci, can do a remake of the movie, “Nightmare On Elm Street”. Fauci, will be the leading character / nightmare in the movie.
How will they ever be able to tell if the vaccines work? Right now in the United States, the case fatality rate is 0.003% (0-19yr of age), 0.02% (20-49 yrs of age), 0.5% (50-69 yrs of age) and 5.4% (70+) – this info was taken from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_death_rates_by_country
So in other words, if you are 45 years old you have a 99.8% survival rate – how can they measure if the vaccines work with just a 0.02% margin of error.
Even if you use the worst case, those over 70 years of age with the 5.4%, given the facts that many of these deaths were reported as covid related even though they were not. (car accidents, natural causes, other complications – all AFTER they recovered) We all know that if you had ever been reported as positive for the Chinese virus no matter how you died, it was due to Covid…
Now you take all that information above and put with a vaccine that is reported to be 95% effective – that 5% of in-effectiveness can produce the same number as the worst-case scenario as above. smh
So I ask again, how can we tell if the vaccines will work?
Since efficacy testing was done on so few subjects and those tests were NOT designed to determine if the concoction stopped transmission of virus in the first place…..
It’s voodoo medicine, at best.
This lying jackass could …NEVER… convince me at this point the sky is blue.
He’s a lying HACK!