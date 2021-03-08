Following 27 hours of debate, delays and wrangling, Democrats pushed through the legislation in a party-line vote of 50-49. The legislation now heads back to the House for final approval before hitting President Biden’s desk for his signature on what would be his first major legislative victory.
The move comes as the U.S. has racked up a national debt of nearly $28 trillion, or nearly $85,000 per person, and 2020 saw a deficit of $3.3 trillion.
“The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the vote.
$45 billion expansion of Obamacare, including new subsidies for people with six figure incomes.
$270 million to the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities.
This isn’t about COVID relief. It’s about using a health crisis as an excuse to ram through a left wing wishlist. pic.twitter.com/6bgmkymuvo
Boy am I feeling the relief. NOT. I worked through the Covid pandemic, had Covid and am over 65 and was looking to retire this year but I guess I have to pay more taxes just so I can stay status quo. I want reparations.
Only 9% of the so called Democrats’ COVID Relief Bill goes toward COVID-19 relief.
91% of the so called Democrats’ COVID Relief Bill goes toward.
Democrat Party support and Democrat Party agendas.
We as a country have been Lied to, Conned, Deceived and we the people will pay dearly for this traitorous deceit by the Damnable Democrat Party government! 🙁 🙁 🙁
WHEN have dems, NOT LIED to we the people?? When have they not conned and decieved us??
I wonder when the likes of Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and all the other late night clowns who made their living off of insulting Americans will switch to the never empty well of left wing incompetence, treason, and idiocy to get their yuck-yucks. The Covid (in name only) relief bill would be a good start. They would appeal to a majority of citizens then rather than to the echo chamber filled with their filtered pick of mouth breathing sycophants.
Never. IMO those hacks, will NEVER bash on the leftists in congress…
The collapse of the United States financial system. Warp speed to Venezuela. The elitists / rich on the east coast, the elitists on the west coast and the rest of us in the poor house. Oh, the beauty that the communist party / power brokers aka criminals, bring us peons.
“Following 27 hours of debate, delays and wrangling, Democrats pushed through the legislation in a party-line vote of 50-49.”
My wife and I will “debate” for two weeks before spending $350.00 on a new mower….which we need. I certainly would not crow about 27 measly hours (gross time?) of debate over nearly 2 trillion dollars, which we DON’T HAVE….after which the voting parties were all standing firmly on square #1 of their respective sides.
We The People deserve line item veto power.
I especially like the fact that of all the billions for schools, due to and in relief of this here manufactured emergency, only about 5% is being spent this year.
So, won’t the emergency be handled by then?