Following 27 hours of debate, delays and wrangling, Democrats pushed through the legislation in a party-line vote of 50-49. The legislation now heads back to the House for final approval before hitting President Biden’s desk for his signature on what would be his first major legislative victory.

The move comes as the U.S. has racked up a national debt of nearly $28 trillion, or nearly $85,000 per person, and 2020 saw a deficit of $3.3 trillion.

“The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the vote.

$45 billion expansion of Obamacare, including new subsidies for people with six figure incomes. $270 million to the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities. This isn’t about COVID relief. It’s about using a health crisis as an excuse to ram through a left wing wishlist. pic.twitter.com/6bgmkymuvo — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 6, 2021