New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change.
Hubbard was guaranteed a spot in the women’s super heavyweight category after the International Olympic Committee approved an amendment to the rules because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of many competitions.
Before transitioning in 2013, Hubbard competed in men’s weightlifting competitions, posing a serious threat to female competitors.
USA Weightlifting said it was fine with Hubbard competing, per NBC News.
“We respect the rules established by the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee for qualification and will be focusing on assisting our athletes to compete against all those who are qualified for the Tokyo games,” spokesman Kevin Farley said.
Indeed, weightlifting has been at the forefront of debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports because of its strenuous nature.
Let’s consider the science. A study in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that men had an average of 26 pounds more skeletal muscle mass than women. Additionally, on average, women exhibited about 40 percent less upper-body strength and 33 percent less lower-body strength.
That’s not sexist, it’s simply science.
Having a transgender female athlete competing in weightlifting competitions against biological females is not only unfair, it’s dangerous.
Simply put, this is the clearest of all threats to biological women competing in sports.
Now even the the International Olympic Committee has NO honor, ethics, morality or sence of fair play.
This makes the Olympics a political establishment and NOT a sporting establishment.
So Now I have no use for dishonorable, dishonest political Olympic sports.
Can my pet Dolphin relate to being a human female and compete in the women’s swimming events???
How’s about we get our pet Gorillas, to do weight lifting. Get our pet Tigers, cheetahs and the like, to do all the track and field events. How’s about we put all our Dolphins, in our zoos, into all the swimming events! And bring home ALL MEDALS!
The Olympics allowing a man to compete against the women in weightlifting. What a joke. I will not be watching the Olympics. This shows the evil of liberalism that permeates the Olympics. I am sick and tired of this woke culture.
I agree with you, backpacker. I can add the Olympics to my “never watch again” list, also.
That leaves me with Golf (haven’t seen anyone “take a knee” yet), Pro Bowling, Pro Darts, Professional Poker, Chess Matches, Pro Basket Weaving, and Tiddly Winks.
And Horse Racing. They’re very patriotic and NEVER take a knee, talk politics or express a political opinion.
I was stoked to watch the olympics. BUT NOW IT will join the NFL, MLB and NBA on my banned from watching list too.
I always thought most of the Olympic sports were boring so I never had much interest in watching them. But this sissy boy takes the cake. Not good enough to compete against men but thinks beating a girl builds up his (it’s) manhood. LOL!!!
Liberalism corrupts everything it touches.
Hopefully he lost his N u t s while dead lifting 2,200 lbs. Come on girls you can lift this much to beat him.
Did you ever see the video of that one dead lifter (Iirc oriental), who blew OUT HIS BACK and literally his stomach/bowls, doing a heavy weight? Perhaps the SAME could happen, to “IT”!
sick sick sick!!!!
Yep, NOW the Olympics has gone full tilt WRONG!!!!!
There are TWO scientific, biological sexes, MEN and WOMEN!
Men have testicles, testosterone hormones and Women have breasts and vaginas, and have estrogen hormones.
Those are the FACTS, there are NO OTHER sexes and using hormones to “change” your biological sex does NOT change the bone structure or the muscle structures which are MUCH different between the sexes! That’s why there are MALE sports and FEMALE sports, because they CANNOT compete on the same levels due to their BIOLOGICAL differences!
ANY “authority” that thinks just by “claiming” you are a different sex than your biological, BIRTH sex is either totally blind, stupid or does NOT understand physiology when dealing with SPORTS!!!!
They have now RUINED the Olympics for me and I was looking forward to watching, but NOT NOW!!!!!
OH, and BTW God made man and God made woman and God does NOT make mistakes!
Only MAN makes mistakes and plenty of them, there are at least 537 “mistakes” running the US government!
It’s 537 to include the POTUS and the VP!
A M E N.
I’m waiting for a world-class men’s marathoner to change gender and break the women’s record by 15 or 16 MINUTES.
Hell, can you imagine if ALL Men who can’t ever come close to getting on the podiums for ALL SPORTS started saying “WE identify as women”, and just took OVER ALL SPORTS??? NO women would ever again, be able to compete.
Go make your mama proud girley man.
So what is to prevent a woman from rigging herself to a series of ropes and pulleys, claiming that she is a human female machine (remember, it is what we believe we are, reality doesn’t count) and lifting several tons? Using Olympic Committee logic, she should be awarded the Gold Medal.
To me the answer is obvious…if I was a female Olympian weightlifter I would NOT compete in the Olympics. This is silliness! The expected response from the LBGQT would be that transgender athletes take hormone therapy to reduce testosterone and other male characteristics.
BUT…such therapy does not change many male characteristics they were born with. Such as skeletal framework. PLUS…what medical genius would be able to tell how long the transgender should be on hormone therapy, and it would be absurd for medical sources to claim
that hormone therapy can bring a person to the precise condition where every physical part of their body is exactly as it would have been if they were BORN female! AND … where does hormone therapy fit into the concept of avoiding drugs that alter athletes’ ability to perform?
AND, why would any transgender WANT to compete in their transitioned sex?
As many have stated, I will not watch Olympics where transgenders compete, and where social protests by the athletes are welcome. “SPORT” is not the focus here.
THat makes me wonder. WHERE ARE ALL THE outrages from all the female competitors?? WHY ARE THEY NOT speaking out about this injustice?
OR ARE They too scared, that if they DO speak out, they will get booted off the team?
The “woke” morons in PRO Sports have resulted in my not watching the NFL and the NBA and baseball. Now no more watching the Olympics. Gives me more time for clean, unaffected activities. The world is going crazy. Glad I am 81 years old and will not have to endure this insanity for too many more years!!! I do grieve for my younger family members.
Alright! Yet another first—whether or not it makes sense—whether or not qualifying criteria is met—its the age of firsts, so we can chalk up another one.
Whatever happened to FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Just another example of the left’s hypocrisy! They say “follow the science” only when it’s convenient! It doesn’t matter how much they say these guys are women, SCIENTIFICALLY they are NOT!!
Therte was a time when women were tested for steroid and testosterone use and disqualified from the competition, now an outright male can compete as if this were normal.
Agree totally Joe. Let’s see if some women defy the regs so they can better compete with this dude and get booted. Wouldn’t it be quite a site if athletes had to compete naked like they did a long time ago in Greece? The thought I of that would give me nightmares, lol, disgusting!
Yup. I remember the many incidents were entire teams of russians (and ukranians/sweeds etc) got booted, and censured, for taking steroids, to help them cheat and win..
NOW IT SEEMS cheating to win is encouraged.
Quit watching the Olympics years ago after becoming seriously disgusted with them. They apparently have gotten worse. Hopefully, Hubbard will lift 500 pounds and drop it on his head.
Not a particularly feminine sport. It makes one wonder. Why did this deranged confused person choose to “change” his sex in the first place. His psychologist really dropped the ball on this one.
‘
PLUS why is it, we only ever SEE former MEN switching to women, push to compete in sports.
Are there no former WOMEN who became men, willing to try and compete?!?!?
OR DO THEY ALL KNOW< they won't have a chance in HELL of ever beating the guys, so they don't bother!
This is flat out SICK!!!
There is only one way to defeat this nonsense. Biological women MUST boycott any event that puts their lives in danger or where they are at a distinct physical disadvantage against a transgender “woman”. Why go through the expense of training for and travelling to a so-called competition where the forgone conclusion is that a transgender will beat you? Don’t play along with the game.
I believe every athlete deserves to be able to compete, but, only with other equally modified (mutants) or unmodified persons. So transgenders stay within their own type or specific species.
GatetoWire, tho we mightn’t be surprised if eventually someone in horse racing will try using one of those cute little spider monkeys for a jockey. Cheating and pretending seem to have no foreseeable limits anymore.
Instead of having men’s and women’s teams, we should redesignate all Olympic teams to XX and XY teams. Then it won’t matter if they are wearing a skirt or not. Then it will be fair. Letting men compete in women’s events is totally contrary to the purpose of having separate teams.
I suspect that if they were required to have all male plumbing cut off, and hormone treatment for the rest of their lives, with a disqualification for too much testosterone, and for runners pelvic modification, that there would not be too many (although technically 1 is too many).
No matter what hormones they take or parts they have cut off, these “men” who think they are women will always be men in their DNA. They delude themselves and the public (although I think it’s knowingly) that any steps they take will make a difference in gender. Do you all feel like we are all in Wonderland? Nothing makes sense any more.