A trio of UMass Amherst students have been booted from campus for the rest of the semester after school officials discovered photos of them at an outdoor event without face masks.
Their families, who intend to hire lawyers to battle the punishment, said forcing the freshman to forfeit their schooling was unfair.
“They took a picture off-campus on a Saturday and got thrown out of school,” one parent told WCVB.
The group of honor students, one of them a high school valedictorian, were kicked out of on-campus housing immediately after administrators found an Instagram image of the girls, taken at a party in March. They were allowed to study remotely as they appealed their case, but were cut off earlier this month from virtual learning and denied the ability to take their finals.
The families said their punishment amounted to a complete loss, both financially and academically.
“That negates this whole semester $16,000 of money and they have to reapply for next semester. But they missed housing registration,” another parent told WBZ.
The parents also said they believe other students at the school have received different treatment when it comes to attending events without the masks, used to fight the spread of coronavirus. They pointed specifically to a video of the UMass Amherst Hockey Team celebrating their national championship on campus.
Some students, including some of the players, could be seen not wearing masks.
UMass Amherst in a statement said it has taken serious precautions since cases surged at the UMass community in February 2021.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health and safety of the UMass Amherst community has been the university’s foremost priority,” the university said.
“Expectations regarding students’ responsibility to follow public health protocols, and the consequences for failing to do so, were clearly communicated to students before and throughout the spring semester, and students were updated regularly as conditions changed.”.
Maybe someone should tell them that masks dont work (see below), and even if they did no one has the right to mandate their use, not schools, not colleges,and espeacially not power and control hungary politicians.
Below is the conclusion of a study and meta analisys from Stanford University:
Conclusion:
The existing scientific evidence challenge the safety and efficacy of wearing facemask as preventive intervention for COVID-19. The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects. These include hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, predisposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression. Long-term consequences of wearing facemask can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death. Governments, policy makers and health organizations should utilize prosper and scientific evidence-based approach with respect to wearing facemasks, when the latter is considered as preventive intervention for public health.
Is Dr. Fauci President of this University? Plus, these students were off campus and outside. They need to throw these dictators at these Universities into a communist prison. I have a hard time reading these columns because my blood pressure goes up!
HE certainly SEEMS TO have more power than all the politicians WE VOTED INTO office do…
Yep following the science again. A hurricane is coming better get the milk and bread. Oh and your Covid shot, even though you still have antibodies from recovering from Covid over a year ago. Who is making this BS up and for what?
Someone should show them the photo of the elderly Bidens and Carters all over each other indoors with no masks.
Hell, iirc from the Fox news article on this, THE SCHOOL EVEN HAD A public celebration by one of their SPORTS TEAMS< where folks were seen hugging, standing shoulder to shoulder for photos, and NOT WEARING MASKS.
SO WHY HAS NOT everyone ON that team, been expelled!
Are the Leftist politicians, who have been caught on camera not wearing masks when they have mandated it for everyone else, going to be disciplined as well? I think we know the answer to that.
The idea of enforcing school rules off-campus is in itself and epidemic with Twitter, Facebook and other social media. What goes on elsewhere in public and even private homes has become suspect and cause for discipline. Power seem to be becoming a drug for those in authority at all levels of society.
I agree. HOW MANY more times must we hear of these tyrannical schools, DISCIPLINING SOMEONE for something they did OUT OF school time and OFF of campus, before we say, ENOUGH IS BLOODY ENOUGH!
Big Brother Marxist Communists at work! Look at that photo and try to point out anyone wearing a mask. A similar injustice is the FBI doing nothing to the ANTIFA and BLM criminals but rabidly searching the videos for any Conservative Republican walking through the Capital on January 6. The Sharmin is still behind bars, and all he did was sit in Piglosi’s chair and say “God Bless You” to Capital Police. Hussein Obama still has the DEEP STATE in the DOJ!!
well sue the school’s *** off
Ahhh, the Mask Nazis, nothing quite like them, or quite as stupid and dictatorial!
Madness!! Perhaps it will be better for these young ladies to not have a degree from the University of Stupid.
So now if you enroll in a university they own you body and soul, 24-7, 365, on mater where you are located? I do not believe that there is any law which allows that amount of control.