The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has decided that employers can require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and offered guidance on exceptions.
Employers have been hoping for clarity from the agency as they mull whether to mandate vaccination even as many people remain concerned about the safety of a vaccine developed so quickly and not tested on certain populations.
The guidelines, published Wednesday, mostly confirm what attorneys have been advising clients as vaccines begin to be distributed.
In essence, the EEOC said employers can require that employees get inoculated as a condition of going to work, unless an employee declines because of a disability or a sincerely held religious belief.
In such cases, the employer must offer a reasonable accommodation to the employee, such as working remotely, as long as the accommodation doesn’t cause “undue hardship” for the employer. If there is no accommodation possible, then an employer may prohibit the employee from entering the premises but not necessarily fire them. They must see if the employee has any other rights under federal or local laws, including the ability to take unpaid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, before an employer can exclude a worker from the physical worksite, the employer must determine if the unvaccinated employee presents a significant risk in harm to health or safety that cannot be eliminated or reduced through reasonable accommodations.
The EEOC also clarified the applicability of certain laws to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Vaccination, it says, does not constitute a “medical examination” under the ADA that would require an employer show “it is job-related or consistent with business necessity.”
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends asking screening questions before administering a vaccine to ensure there is no medical reason that would prevent a person from receiving it, and that is a “medical inquiry” that would have to meet the “business necessity” standard. That doesn’t apply if the vaccine is voluntary or if a third-party provider without a contract with the employer, like a pharmacy, administers the vaccine.
“In other words, an employer can avoid this standard if it requires employees to get vaccinated through their own means — going to a pharmacy or a primary care physician,” said Nathaniel Glasser, an attorney with Epstein Becker Green who represents employers.
Employers can ask workers if they have received the vaccine without implicating the ADA or the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act.
So now the employer can control a person’s personal life? I am sick and tired of these government agencies, like the EEOC taking away my individual rights, as an American citizen. Our Constitution, means nothing to these communists in our Government.
Let’s see what happens when people start dropping dead from this “required” vaccine, or having babies with no arms or legs. Who will be held liable? The company that made the vaccine, or the employer who forced you to take it if you want to keep your job? My guess is that they will both say oops, sorry, and neither will be held accountable.
If you are under 70, without co-morbid conditions, DO NOT take this vaccine. And for God’s sake, NEVER give it to your children.
Gee willigers, imagine that. Yet another unconstitutional alphabet organization issues another illegal edict.
This is absolutely a disatrous ruling, big government (read tyrannical democrat governors or federal level bureaucrats) can apply pressure to corporations to require the vaccinations, all while claiming plausible deniability, remember, they are the licensing body for permits and licenses, submit or go out of business. What ever happened to a woman’s right to choose since it is her body, OH, I forgot that is just for the murder of babies, more leftist logic. Never forget the power of ALL insurance companies via the power of the cost of insurance or the refusal of coverage, UNLESS the corporations submit to their will. There are many things you now must do, simply because an insurance company says, DO THIS or your insurance, if you can get it, will cost you more. The government will say, it is not mandatory, but you may REQUIRE proof of vaccination to board a plane, a cruise ship, get a passport, enter a sports stadium, attend a gathering of more than 50 people or shop your local Walmart. REMEMBER TODAY, we have left wing loons from the democrat party wanting you to have a bar code for proof of vaccination and there have been suggestions from other left wing loons wanting some form of CERTIFICATION for proof. Now remember current advisement, YOU ARE STILL GOING TO HAVE TO WEAR A MASK, VACCINE OR NOT, and still follow all the recommendations. YOU have been screwed and you can thank your congressional representative.
Jeez- a virus that is dangerous to a very small percentage of the population, and a vaccine that has not been tested against a diverse enough segment of the population! What can go wrong there? Hmmm Perhaps everything. We could expect to see people with altered DNA simply dying from simple viruses that they used to laugh off! Some virologists have theorized that this mutation (RNA in the vaccine) can cause cytokine storms in folks exposed to other wild viruses! Not for me… Like it or not, the New World Order will get some of their wishes to come true- cashless society, vaccine cards to travel, visit sporting events, concerts, etc. This must not stand. The statistics are out there, that we’ve had fewer deaths this year than last year, and they’ve gotten the counts wrong all along! (In prior years, other co-morbidities would have been counted in other categories, but not this year! We are being played!
Praying for our nation, and our children, and their children!