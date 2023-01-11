The City of Denver has agreed to pay damages to a couple who were shot by police during the George Floyd protests in 2020. The Denver City Council approved a payment of $325,000 to Shaiitario Brown and Brittney King, who was pregnant at the time.

The couple were delivering food for DoorDash when officers shot PepperBalls at their vehicle while at an intersection near the Civic Center in June 2020. Their car window was rolled down.

The officers had been on crowd control that night. This settlement is only the latest in a string of settlements and lawsuits payouts related to Denver Police and George Floyd protests.

In a viral video recorded by a bystander, at the 2:33:22 mark, Brown can be seen getting out of the car to tell the officers that King was pregnant. The officers fired off several rounds at the vehicle before the couple drove off.

Brown and King were living in the car at the time. But the car was deemed unlivable due to chemical residue from the PepperBalls inside the vehicle.

The couple filed a suit against the City, the County of Denver as well as officers John McAndrews, Frank Kerber and Jim Bradley in federal court in 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Brown suffered lacerations and bruising. King came away with a broken right hand, chemical burns, bruises and repeated shots to the stomach. She suffered complications to her pregnancy and was hospitalized twice. Their baby has shown developmental delays since birth.