Walter Wallace Jr. is the black man shot by police in Philadelphia earlier this week. The media has portrayed him as a family man with 7 children dealing with mental health issues.

Most mainstream news has chosen not to share Wallace’s criminal record and extensive experience with Philadelphia police. Why?

Here’s some of what we’ve found looking around the Internet.

You decide:

The following is from NBC 10 Philadelphia. This is a difficult site to scroll to but if you persist you will find the following near the bottom of the page. Court records also reveal Wallace’s extensive criminal history. He was arrested in March after he allegedly threatened his child’s mother over the phone, saying “I’ll shoot you and that house up.” In 2019, he was charged with resisting arrest by “kicking the windows and door panels of a police patrol car.” In 2016, during a robbery, he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and held what she believed to be a gun to her head, according to court records. In 2013, Wallace’s mother had a protective order against him which he allegedly violated when he “threw water in her face and punched her in the face” and “threatened to return and shoot” her, according to court records.

Information Liberation has mug shots, a police record and photos purported to be from a music video done by Wallace.

WPVI has some detail on a few of Wallace’s charges. In 2017, he pled guilty to robbery, assault, and possessing an instrument of crime after kicking down the door of another woman and putting a gun to her head. He was sentenced to 11-23 months behind bars. And in 2013, he pled guilty to assault and resisting arrest after punching a police officer in the face.