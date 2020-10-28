Morning TV host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday that President Trump would kill journalists “if he could get away with it.”
“I think even his strongest supporters would admit: Trump would do whatever he could get away with,” said Scarborough, the host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. Scarborough and Trump have been engaged in a long-running feud.
Scarborough criticized the President after he cut short an interview with “60 Minutes” a week ago. On Twitter, Trump called the interview “FAKE and BIASED.”
In the interview, Trump grew flustered when journalist Lesley Stahl asked him if he was ready for some “tough questions.”
“It’s really fascinating at this point to look how much that Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from eastern Europe — whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia,” Scarborough said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears more willing to field difficult questions than Trump.
In May, Trump called Scaborough a “Psycho” and a “Nut Job” on Twitter and baselessly suggested that the 57-year-old TV host was behind the death of one of his staffers during his time in Congress.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
you’d be the first …MORON! and the world would be a better place.
Let me fill you in Scarborough. If the communists get into the presidency, you will be out of a job. You have been one huge useful idiot to them. You and your wife. Big Tech will run the show then. The New Pravda. Back when Congress SHOULD have broken up the media giants, they didn’t.
So go REIMAGINE yourself becoming a slave to the state Scarboroughs, for that is precisely what you will become if President Trump does not get back into office.
It’s really fascinating at this point to look how much that Mourning Schmoe resembles a totalitarian government tool from eastern Europe — whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia – or China.
Well, treason is still a death penalty offense & IMO there are people in the govt, Corp giants & media who are at least borderline traitors inciting & conspiring to get someone or anyone to overthrow the US govt.
It is clear that many of them are at least guilty & should be imprisoned 20 years for seditious conspiracy, which is conspiring to overthrow, destroy or oppose the US govt by force or to prevent the application of law or to take property of the US contrary to it’s authority.
Without the 2016 election of Trump & his selfless hard fought efforts to institute long overdue national policies that actually defend & represent the best interests of this nation & it’s citizens, then we the public would not have learned just how many subversive / seditious maggots in politics, Corps & MSM have embedded themselves & are eating away at the very heart & lifeblood of our Republic.
>>Hate Filled Joe Scarborough Claims Trump Would Kill Journalists ‘If He Could Get Away With It’<<
He'd probably have to stand in a VERY long line of others who were thinkibg the same thing……
I doubt it, Joe!
Trump (and Republicans, in general) don’t HATE anyone (and certainly don’t want to MURDER them)!
Sadly, the same CANNOT be said of Democrats!
I dare say there is a HUGE number of Democrats who would be MORE THAN HAPPY to kill Trump (and/or MOST Republicans) – if they could get away with it!
AND, I suspect, (s)he would be seen as a HERO to other Democrats (including the [so-called] “main stream” media, and YOU, too, Joe)!