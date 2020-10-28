Morning TV host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday that President Trump would kill journalists “if he could get away with it.”

“I think even his strongest supporters would admit: Trump would do whatever he could get away with,” said Scarborough, the host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. Scarborough and Trump have been engaged in a long-running feud.

Scarborough criticized the President after he cut short an interview with “60 Minutes” a week ago. On Twitter, Trump called the interview “FAKE and BIASED.”

In the interview, Trump grew flustered when journalist Lesley Stahl asked him if he was ready for some “tough questions.”

“It’s really fascinating at this point to look how much that Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from eastern Europe — whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia,” Scarborough said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears more willing to field difficult questions than Trump.

In May, Trump called Scaborough a “Psycho” and a “Nut Job” on Twitter and baselessly suggested that the 57-year-old TV host was behind the death of one of his staffers during his time in Congress.

