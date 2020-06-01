Watching the Minneapolis Police Department abandon its precinct to the torch and crowbar-wielding peaceful protesters in that Democrat-run state and city, my first thought was that I should disarm. After all, I have been reliably informed by our smart and competent elite betters that I don’t need firearms because the police will protect me, and I am sure that even though they can’t defend their own police station they will absolutely defend me, my family, and our pet unicorn Chet.
Confusingly, I have also been reliably informed that the police are evil monsters of racism and badness and that they should be the only ones with guns because of reasons that I am not clear on, but I do know that our smart and competent elite betters know better.
Despite their compelling argument to the contrary – that we normal Americans, the kind that don’t riot, are a bunch of racist, Jesus-loving Neanderthals who should be grateful for the elite’s benevolent rule over us and anything that goes wrong is because the Orange Man is Bad – I still tend to think that we ought to keep our guns.
The above is an excerpt from the current Kurt Schlichter column. Read more at Townhall.com.
The more they try to convince us to give up our guns, the more I’m convinced we need to keep them.
Kurt Schlichter, great commentary. I could not have said it better myself. After a law abiding citizen is dead, these idiot mayors and Governors will send in the police, to protect the dead citizen.