Walmart is halting sales of “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website amid ongoing racial injustice.
The products, sold by third-party sellers, will be removed from the discount retailer’s site indefinitely, Walmart said Monday in a statement to USA Today, pointing to the concerns of employees and customers.
“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the company said. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”
Other “Lives Matter” items will still be sold by Walmart though the company will employ additional scrutiny to ensure the merchandise is up to par with company rules.
The announcement is one of many initiatives made by companies nationwide in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice and police brutality, which themselves followed the police killings of unarmed black men and women like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
All I care about is are they still selling AMMO so the ALL Lives matter people dominate the argument in the streets and in the election.
“Walmart To Stop Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ Merchandise”
BUT Walmart STILL sells “Black Lives Matter” Shirts, hats, face masks, flags, bandannas, posters.
Now if you think that this is not racist, then you must be a deranged hypocritical Democrat.
“amid ongoing racial injustice”
Then they need to stop selling anything remotely reminiscent of BLM merchandise. Right now it’s Antifa and BLM perpetuating racial injustice.
So long as they do not sell any “BLM” or “Antifa” products.
Race Neutral works
All of this current mess is merely posturing for November 2020 Presidential Election. If Trump wins there will be many tears on the left. Just like with Hillary.