Walmart is halting sales of “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website amid ongoing racial injustice.

The products, sold by third-party sellers, will be removed from the discount retailer’s site indefinitely, Walmart said Monday in a statement to USA Today, pointing to the concerns of employees and customers.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the company said. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

Other “Lives Matter” items will still be sold by Walmart though the company will employ additional scrutiny to ensure the merchandise is up to par with company rules.

The announcement is one of many initiatives made by companies nationwide in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice and police brutality, which themselves followed the police killings of unarmed black men and women like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

