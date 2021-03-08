Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have sent cease-and-desist letters asking that three Republican organizations stop using his name in fundraising materials.
Politico first reported that lawyers had sent letters to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which raise money and shape messaging for the midterm elections and beyond.
All three committees have referenced Trump in recent emails asking for donations to increase their coffers as they work to win back control of Congress in midterm elections.
On Friday, for example, the RNC sent two fundraising emails asking those who considered themselves “President Trump’s most loyal SUPPORTERS” to virtually sign “the Official Trump ‘Thank You’ Card.”
Politico also noted that Trump has been angry that those groups have used his name to support Republicans who voted to impeach him earlier this year.
On Saturday the outlet reported that Trump plans to actively campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
“She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said in a statement.
Trump has continued to assert himself as the party’s leader as recently as last month, when he told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his movement was just getting started and multiple speakers affirmed him as the future of the party.
During his CPAC speech he also said he would be “actively working to elect strong, tough and smart Republican leaders.”
Related Story: President Trump gives endorsements for 2022, criticizes GOP candidates hurting Republican Party
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
With the threats from the vp vowing to hunt down and punish those who support Trump, why not just do your homework and actually vet those individuals who you support. Send a money order and it cannot be traced.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers and Gestapo are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
The Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest Enemy. The Enemy from within.
I served 22 years defending our country against all enemies both foreign and domestic and I will continue to fight against our country’s enemy,
the traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, demonic Democrat Party
Likewise I was a 2 decade cold war warrior. Seems the left doesn’t understand or accept that AMERICA won the cold war. Dumbing down the population was the strategy that the communist doctrine uses as a very patient tool in their long range planning. Orwell wrote to shock—not to inspire. Democrats have evolved from enslaving blacks to putting EVERYONE under their total control.
It figures that the GOP, would try to raise money using Trumps name, to elect traitors / RINOS, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The GOP Groups are nothing but snakes, with highly toxic venom.
THAT is one of the reasons I will not send a DIME to the Republican “national” committees!
Individual members of congress (who support MY best interest): you bet!
But the RINO supporters’ committees can wallow in their own swamp gases!
Hope everyone is deluging the RINO controlled Repub organs raising funds to (re)elect RINOs with WHY you’re refusing to support them and will be sending money to the most conservative candidate in primaries. They need to understand that they can’t go back to the same old con game.
I give ZERO to any “Republican” group. I send money to individuals whose positions on the issues square with mine (and the Constitution).
They stab him and his supporters in the back and then use his name to raise money ??? The GOP Establishment are a disgrace.
I haven’t donated to a GOP group since 2000. I no longer donate to presidential campaigns. $20 from me isn’t even a drop in the bucket compared to the big money donors. I vote or at least I did. I may not bother with that in future presidential campaigns unless something is done to clean up elections.
I probably will continue to vote and maybe even contribute to candidates in contests down the ticket. We’ll see.