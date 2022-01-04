As Joe Biden’s popularity and approval rating continue to fall, the popularity of the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan continues to rise. However, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was told by NASCAR authorities that his “Let’s Go Brandon”-sponsored car will have to be re-evaluated. Is NASCAR caving to the left?

Driver Brandon Brown announced a new sponsorship with the cryptocurrency LGBcoin. Short for “Let’s Go Brandon” the currency was set to be the primary sponsor for Brown for the entire 2022 season. Despite Joe Biden’s inability to lead, is NASCAR trying to cover for him considering “Let’s Go Brandon” is the code slogan for a much less pleasant Joe Biden phrase?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parties in Florida while NYC pushes mask and vaccine mandates. Plus, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos claims Hillary Clinton supporters didn’t riot after the 2016 election.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

