Vice President Harris came in for a torrent of criticism after telling an audience that “communities of color” would be first in line for relief in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” she said during a discussion with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday.
Harris’ remarks immediately came in for backlash, including from Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“This is false. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background,” Pushaw said.
— Read more at New York Post
Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take “equity” into account when dividing up disaster relief as Hurricane Ian rips up the eastern coastline.
“It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions,” she said during the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum.
“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” she added.
Read more at Fox News on MSN
Harris dodges opportunity to explain her comment regarding hurricane relief based on ‘equity’.
That’s right. North Korean’s first, then illegals, then maybe some Americans of low income, then animals, Manatee’s, possibly we can now address the rest of the citizens of Florida at this point. Isn’t this the new idiocracy we are learning about?
You forgot all the ‘criminals’ living in those coastal areas.. They need govt cheese, before all the HOME OWNERS get sumthin.
Gotta push Equity ya know. 😉
These damned people have to insert race into everything. “Minority” Florida resident are not the only ones affected, Mrs Harris.
Most of those coastal communities, probably are too COSTLY For most of those ‘poor minorities’ to even LIVE IN..
Harris proves once again she is a racist airhead.
The new Democrat party is bringing back the old party that promotes racism and segregation, doing it behind the face of blacks. No surprise, that was the backbone of the party when Biden joined the Congressional clan.
Equity is a disgusting joke just like the ILLEGITIMATE VP! I want to hear about EQUITY for ALL of the Floridians who didn’t carry flood insurance because it’s been run into the ground by the federal government and is so ridiculously expensive that most people can’t afford to get it! Is the bimbo VP going to get to the root cause of that and rebuild those homes for FREE?
When i purchased my home in Gulfport back in 07, i HAD TO provide proof of my flood/wind/hail insurance, when i did the closing for the home.
I know OTHER folk, who likewise, had to provide PROOF of insurance, when they bought. So did that practice get stopped?
And i’ve often wondered, IF FOLKS WILLINGLY LIVE In a flood/tornado/forest fire area, AND WILLFULLY CHOOSE to not have insurance, why should WE THE TAX VICTIM be on the hook, for bailing them out, to rebuild TIME AFTER TIME AFTER TIME?!??!
“equity” is just another treasonous, destructive unethical. socialist Democrat’s word for their WOKE campaign.
“Equality” is giving everybody the same opportunities in life.
“equity” Is giving those who will not go to school and work the same things that people who went to school and work and saved and bought the things they have acquired.
The treasonous, destructive unethical. socialist Democrat Party has been buying Black’s votes for generations. Now their are a lot of Blacks are going to school and working they have wised up to the Democrat Party’s Plantation and are no longer blindly voting for Democrats. This is why the Democrat Party is importing, supporting and protecting multi-millions of illegal immigrants with your money!
Equity is also giving the D- student the same graduation as the A++ student, because you shouldn’t “punish’ those who refuse to strive for excellence..
i thought carter/mondale was bad and clinton/gore but biden/harris are an apocalypse.
This is a bald faced lie meant to lure wavering voters of color to vote Democrat instead of Republican. It’s the same thing as the student loan relief that will likely be stopped by the courts.
Any Biden/Harris voters missing those mean tweets yet?
Joe Biden’s handlers put her in there as an insurance policy. This is a sick real life scheme seemingly derived from the concept of the play, “The Producers” …
Among other things, Harris is a compulsive liar and a racist.
And white voting dems still can’t see what’s happening right before their eyes. You’re getting what you voted for.
IMO that’s because most of those ‘whites’ who are dems, HATE the white race… Ergo hate themselves.
All the white people I saw on ABC news last night need to be told Harris said no help for you. Only poc get federal help.