Vice President Harris came in for a torrent of criticism after telling an audience that “communities of color” would be first in line for relief in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” she said during a discussion with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday.

Harris’ remarks immediately came in for backlash, including from Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“This is false. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background,” Pushaw said.

— Read more at New York Post

————————————————-

Kamala Harris suggests hurricane and disaster relief should be based on race. pic.twitter.com/DjjotmhJds — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2022

————————————————-

VP Kamala Harris says hurricane recovery should take ‘equity’ into account

Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take “equity” into account when dividing up disaster relief as Hurricane Ian rips up the eastern coastline.

“It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions,” she said during the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” she added.

Read more at Fox News on MSN

————————————————-

Harris dodges opportunity to explain her comment regarding hurricane relief based on ‘equity’.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com