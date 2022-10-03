On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a piece of legislation that will designate the state as a sanctuary for children and teens seeking medicalized gender transitions.
Newsom’s signature on the bill, SB 107, comes nearly a month after the California legislature passed State Senator Scott Wiener’s bill, which was introduced in 2021.
The bill allows families or individual minors who traveled to the state for the purpose of these medical procedures to be safe from out-of-state authorities acting on subpoenas, warrants, and child custody issues if the minor was brought into the state for procedures like surgical gender reassignments or the prescribing of cross-sex hormones.
The bill would also “prohibit law enforcement agencies from making, or intentionally participating in, the arrest of an individual pursuant to an out-of-state arrest warrant based on another state’s law against receiving or allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care.”
If a child comes into the state by themselves, the bill states that “A court of this state has temporary emergency jurisdiction if the child is present in this state and the child has been abandoned or it is necessary for an emergency to protect the child because the child, or a sibling or parent of the child, is subjected to, or threatened with, mistreatment or abuse, or because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”
In addition, the bill that the state will not honor or enforce “A law of another state that authorizes a state agency to remove a child from their parent or guardian based on the parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care” if a case is pending in California courts.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom commended the bill during its signing.
“In California, we believe in equality and acceptance. We believe that no one should be prosecuted or persecuted for getting the care they need — including gender-affirming care,” Newsom said. “Parents know what’s best for their kids, and they should be able to make decisions around the health of their children without fear. We must take a stand for parental choice.”
evil is real folks its taking over as i write this down.
AND IF the inevitable happens and one of those kids DIES FROM THE MEDICAL PROCEDURE, who’s gonna be on the hook for it? THE PARENTS who were REFUSED permission to even know about it?
California has become a sanctuary state for the mentally deranged—Newsom included.
Never thought Gruesome would actually like up to that moniker. At least he’s willing to admit the sadist that he is.
Newsom needs castration therapy and maybe he will think twice.
Newsom is DAMN Dumb to be able to think TWICE just like his Auntie Nasty Nancy Piglosi ! If he was Ever CASTRATED they also need to SEW his Mouth shut and Remove ALL of his Fingers and one Thumb. The other One he can try to use somewhere else.
DONE without the benefit of anathesia..
The evil being perpetrated in this state is beyond belief. Just want to remind them what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah when they kept pushing God’s patience
I’ve often said, IF GOD Doesn’t hurry up and SMITE THE HELL out of CA, then he owes EVERYONE in S&G an apology!
Jesus Christ son of God could have been speaking to California when he said:
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Who will pay the bill for this operation ?? If parents are not told them why should they pay. ??
Very true. IF AS A PARENT I am legally on the hook for my kids medical bills, THEN WHY THE HELL should i pay for this, IF I AM NOT ONLY being refused permission to be told about it, BUT TOLD I DON’T even need to give consent?!?!?!
Add to that, LAST I CHECKED, when a CHILD has to fly, the PARENTS NEED TO give something to the airlines, TELLING THEM “WE give permission for our son/daughter to travel on their own”.
SO WHO’S granting that permission now?!