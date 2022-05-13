In a First Amendment case that is testing the limits of transgender demands, a federal court has ruled in favor of a math teacher who refused to use “personal pronouns” for a female student. The law firm defending the teacher alleges she was instructed to lie to parents, too.
Alliance Defending Freedom is representing middle school teacher Pamela Ricard of Fort Riley, Kansas. She was reprimanded, then suspended, in April 2021 after she addressed a female student by the student’s legal and enrolled name. But the teacher sued, arguing Geary County public schools violated her First Amendment rights by punishing her for “bullying” and by later refusing her request for a religious accommodation.
ADF attorney Caleb Dalton says Ricard attempted to accommodate the female student, but only to a point, because the teacher felt she was violating her conscience by using the wrong pronouns.
“While [Rikard] was able to use their preferred names,” the attorney explains, “her conscience would not allow her to use preferred pronouns.”
The lawsuit names the school board, Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, and school principal Kathleen Brennan as defendants in the case.
In an update to Ricard’s lawsuit, a federal judge this week granted a motion that allows the teacher to communicate with the student’s parents by using the student’s real name and normal pronouns.
“The important part of this case is not only was the school attempting to compel [Rikard] to use pronouns that would violate her conscience,” the ADF attorney explains. “They prohibited her from allowing parents to even find out how their students, their children, identified at school.”
In other words, the math teacher alleges in her lawsuit the school district expects her to deceive parents in order to hide the opposite-sex identity of the female student in her class and others.
The idea that a rural school district in Kansas would hide anything from parents seems like an unlikely scenario but parents across the country are learning school buildings have been taken over by far-left teachers and administrators who view disapproving parents as enemies of progress.
Geary County Schools is located in a rural county of approximately 36,800 Kansans. The school district office is located in Junction City, home to 22,700 residents, but the area is most known for the U.S. Army base there that is headquarters for the 1st Infantry Division.
According to ADF, Rikard was punished last year despite the absence of a school district policy on how to address transgender students. The law firm alleges the school district hurriedly introduced that policy after Rikard was punished for violating a “Bullying by Staff” policy.
ADF also alleges attorneys representing the school district have attempted to reverse the school district’s policies, and misrepresent them, over fear of an unfavorable court ruling.
“We’re talking about middle schoolers here,” Dalton says. “So we’re pleased that the court resolved this in Pam’s favor and specifically held that schools don’t have any interest in hiding important information from parents.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Transgenders were not created by God or by nature, but are a failed phenomena, found only in the insane confused minds of people seeking to control others for unnatural sex. The children they lead astray in their world of make believe is summed up by the 1950s song “The great Pretender”
Oh-oh, yes I’m the great pretender
Pretending that I’m doing well
My need is such I pretend too much
I’m lonely but no one can tell
Oh-oh, yes I’m the great pretender
Adrift in a world of my own
I’ve played the game but to my real shame
You’ve left me to grieve all alone
Too real is this feeling of make-believe
Too real when I feel what my heart can’t conceal
Yes, I’m the great pretender
Just laughin’ and gay like a clown
I seem to be what I’m not, you see
I’m wearing my heart like a crown.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEzfhclKO8Q&list=RDIEzfhclKO8Q&start_radio=1
parents across the country are learning school buildings have been taken over by far-left teachers and administrators
who view disapproving parents as enemies of progress.…… progress toward What???
“They prohibited her from allowing parents to even find out how their students, their children, identified at school.”
What does this tell you about government run schools and teachers who teaches children
to be sexually deranged and hides it from their parents?
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying, Treasonous, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas: to divide our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
Progress towards their TOTALITARIAN state!
“In a First Amendment case that is testing the limits of transgender demands, a federal court has ruled in favor of a math teacher who refused to use “personal pronouns” for a female student. The law firm defending the teacher alleges she was instructed to lie to parents, too.”
YAY !!!!!
LETS Hope this is the first step in a LONG LINE Of them, to end this whole woke LTBGQUCDIQWF nonsense.
Most people are reasonable and willing to compromise on this. So if a person wants to change her name to something else then we’ll call her whatever she wants to be called. But it’s pushing too far to expect someone else to refer to the same girl as “him” because the person is in fact a girl. The truth matters and we shouldn’t let our society become infected with this kind of nonsense.
It is all about taking over control of your thoughts and actions, so demonic.
So true. Control what you can THINK, and you by definition, control WHAT YOU CAN SAY.