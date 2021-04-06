The latest CDC report shows that approximately 162 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. This number is increasing steadily every day. These results show that millions of Americans are not reluctant to take the vaccine.
Despite the impressive distribution statistics, there is not universal support for the vaccine. On almost every major issue in the country there is diversity of opinion and this is certainly true for a topic as controversial as the COVID-19 vaccine.
A recent poll discovered that 41 percent of Republicans will not get the coronavirus vaccine. These results mimic other polls that have been taken in recent weeks. Unfortunately, these Republicans, along with millions of other Americans who refuse the vaccine, might face a severe infringement of their freedoms.
It seems that vaccine passports are being encouraged by the Biden administration and are being developed by their ideological partners in academia and corporate America.
On Friday, Cornell University President Martha Pollack and Provost Michael Kotlikoff issued a statement that all students returning to the “Ithaca, Geneva, and Cornell Tech campuses for the fall semester” will be required to have a COVID-19 “vaccination.”
This announcement follows a similar statement issued by Rutgers University last week. In the days ahead, many other universities will surely issue similar vaccine requirements for the fall semester.
The vaccine requirements will not be limited to colleges and universities. Soon, the leading corporations in the country may require a vaccine for their employees to work in office settings. Such vaccine passports may also be required to fly or to attend special events such as concerts and athletic contests.
The concept of vaccine passports should horrify Americans, regardless of their personal stance on the issue. As Americans, we should have the freedom to either take the vaccine or not.
While older Americans may feel more vulnerable and want to take the vaccine, others should be able to refuse it for whatever reason. Some Americans might not trust the government or the pharmaceutical companies, others may have read online reports about serious side effects, including deaths, that have occurred after taking the vaccine.
In America, we should have the right to say “no,” especially on issues regarding our personal health. Fortunately, a few political leaders, such as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, have shown courage by publicly condemning vaccine passports. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not only condemned vaccine passports, but he has also acted.
On Friday, he issued an executive order banning vaccine passports in his state. In the declaration, he stated that “requiring so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports for taking part in everyday life – such as attending a sporting event, patronizing a restaurant, or going to a movie theater – would create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations.”
DeSantis banned government entities and businesses from requiring vaccine passports since “It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and free flow of commerce in the state.” DeSantis is also working with the Florida legislature to make these protections “permanent” for the citizens of his state.
While DeSantis is taking the lead at the state level, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) is the first to act in Congress. She introduced legislation entitled the “We Will Not Comply Act.” The purpose of this bill is to “ban vaccine ‘passports,’ prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American people.” Once again, this newly elected congresswoman, Representative Taylor-Greene, is showing more courage than the vast majority of her Republican Party colleagues in the House or Senate.
Vaccine passports are the definition of medical tyranny. The entire idea is both Orwellian and dangerous. It is what would be expected in a country ruled by a tyrannical government, not in a constitutional republic.
Even liberal author Naomi Wolf understands the dangers that vaccine passports represent. She says that if these plans are implemented, it will mean “the end of human liberty in the West.” Wolf believes the real threat is the government’s access to the personal data of millions of Americans. According to Wolf, a vaccine passport will lead to the “the end of civil society….it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.”
Wolf noted that communist China has such a system in place in their country which keeps “a billion people under the thumb of a totalitarian regime.” This allows the communist rulers to “find any dissident in five minutes, and that can happen here literally within months.”
Whether the concerns are health or privacy, millions of Americans do not want to take the vaccine. This will be unacceptable to the Biden administration and their allies. These Americans will start to face incredible pressure to comply.
One tactic was revealed by Dr. Leana Wen, public health professor at George Washington University. In a CNN interview, she admitted that Americans need to be given a “carrot” to “incentivize” them to take the vaccine. According to Wen, “we need to make it clear to them that the vaccine is the ticket back to pre-pandemic life.” Her fear is that “otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway.”
In the view of Wen and many others demanding that Americans take the vaccines, freedoms should not be allowed for those people who refuse. This is the antithesis of what it means to be an American, living in the “land of the free.”
Even if we take the vaccine, we must fight for the rights of those Americans who do not want to take it. These are not passports to health; they are passports straight to hell.
I’m pro-choice!
My body, MY choice!
If passports are going to be required I can think of a whole lot more mandatory passports to require of Americans.
How about a sterility passport for single welfare parents?
How about a documented citizenship passport?
And how about branding violent criminals foreheads with a BIG “C”?
And how about a passport to own or operate a car stereo over 10 watts?
AND on the sterlity side of house, HOWS about forced neutering for EVERYONE who’s had 2 or more abortions!!!
Like I have said before, with Big Tech having all of our medical information etc., we Conservatives will be targeted, at the direction of Washington DC, by the Gestapo and the Stasi (another name for the FBI and the Intelligence agencies). 1984!!!!!! The thought police from Washington DC.
Let me just give everyone some facts about COVID-19 and Vaccines
1.) COVID Viruses have existed since the 1960’s and beyond in fact 2 of the more deadlier strains that were circulating in the early and mid 2000”s were SARS and MERS, and yes they are respiratory viruses that cause flu-like symptoms because they are Flu symptoms and if you contract them you will get the flu
2.) COVID-19 is NOT a Novel virus as originally announced
3.) You have a 98.9% chance of dying from COVID-19 (you have a better chance of getting killed in your car when you go to the grocery store.
4.) Even if you contract COVID-19 and get the flu, you will build natural antibodies to the virus which is what the body does to all environmental pathogens; the good LORD gave us an awesome immune system to fight off disease’s and foreign invaders
5.) The COVID-19 vaccines are not your typical vaccines, these are mRNA vaccines that are considered gene therapy that genetically modify the DNA in your body
6.) All the COVID-19 vaccines are FREE from any and all liability for any and all side effects
7.) the vaccines are being rolled out and supported by Bill Gates who is NOT a doctor and has no medical experience whatsoever but has was interviewed and mentioned straight from his pie hole that his investment in vaccines provides 5X more of a return than from the computer industry.
I say WAKE up people and “Smell The Deception” there is a much bigger plan For more about the Dangers of the COVID-19 Vaccine Watch this https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/videos/
Which is why no matter what, i am NOT Getting this damnable vaccine.. PERIOD.
“millions of Americans are not reluctant to take the vaccine.” this is the part I find staggering. Although, this is a personal choice, one must ask, was there conscious thought involved, or did they just watch TV and go get in line? I had a conversation with one man, he said it was a no brainer, I agreed, although his response was for the jab and mine was against. Just for fun, consider, there were readily available, tested, and cheap treatments available. The numbers used nightly to terrify YOU, were false, they were lies. So, even with the intentionally skewed #s, this is a virus that has over a 99% survival rate, there were cheap, available, approved and tested drugs for treatment, and the numbers were a lie. A no brainer, yep, why take an experimental drug where none was needed?
Because they
A) are being fooled into taking it, by all the glitzy adds telling you to do so.
B) have been cowed into taking it, cause they hope it will allow them to regain their freedoms (maybe in 2 more years)
or C) are just STUPID.
I think people are confused with the numbers and when they hear a 99.8% survival rate they are mixing it up with a 99.8% death rate! I see a bunch of sheep following each other off of a cliff! The prudent thing to do is not wear a mask and not get the vaccine, which I have done neither since this all started in February of 2020; I was in the medical field for 24+ years and through the Scamdemic did not wear a mask when treating patients and always washed my hands (at least 20+ times/day) and never contracted COVID-19, over reaction and a lot of false information was peddled by the media
Vaccination passports I put on the same level of importance of a temporary tattoo. Anyone who gives in to that threat is the same person who will give up their guns willingly if asked. Then it is all over, just like in China where if you complain about anything, Big Brother knows it immediately and responds by reducing your privileges…like a mandatory Vaccine Passport for instance.
Americans are being conditioned to accept such treatment without a whimper – like all the Internet memes about masks, getting fat, drinking wine for breakfast, etc. All fun and games until Big Bro gets serious. You may have noticed the Democrats are getting a bit more serious about throwing their weight around as the Media cheers them on. You saw how a 60 Minutes talking head tried to torpedo Gov. DeSantis over the vaccine distribution – should give you a clue. You notice the Supreme Court is eerily silent – that should make you more than a bit uncomfortable. I think the **** is about to hit the fan, brothers and sisters.