Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Truist Park in Atlanta to Coors Field in Denver.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Denver Post that MLB officials are expected to confirm Coors Field as the new site of this year’s All-Star event Tuesday morning.

The league opted to move the game out of Atlanta last week due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month.

It will be the second time the Colorado Rockies’ park will host the Midsummer Classic. The American League defeated the National League 13-8 at Coors Field in 1998.

“Like so many Coloradans, I’m excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Monday night. “It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado.”

This summer’s All-Star Game initially was set for July 13 at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park. However, MLB announced Friday that it decided to pull the game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s strict, new voting rules.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that he discussed the move with individual players and the Players Alliance — an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year — before deciding to make the change.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed sweeping new changes to the state’s election rules March 25.

The new law imposes voter ID requirements, limits ballot drop boxes, allows the state to take over local elections and prohibits non-election workers from giving out food or drink to voters waiting in line.

It also expands early voting for primary and general elections, but not runoffs, and shortens the time between an election and runoff from nine weeks to four.

Multiple civil and voting rights groups have sued Georgia over the new law, saying it makes it harder for Georgians of color to vote.

