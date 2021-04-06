Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Truist Park in Atlanta to Coors Field in Denver.
League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Denver Post that MLB officials are expected to confirm Coors Field as the new site of this year’s All-Star event Tuesday morning.
The league opted to move the game out of Atlanta last week due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month.
Related Story: ‘Woke’ MLB moving All-Star Game from 51% Black Atlanta to 76% White Denver, critics note — The game’s relocation is expected to deliver a severe economic blow to Atlanta, where nearly 30% of businesses are Black-owned – FOX NEWS
It will be the second time the Colorado Rockies’ park will host the Midsummer Classic. The American League defeated the National League 13-8 at Coors Field in 1998.
“Like so many Coloradans, I’m excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Monday night. “It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado.”
This summer’s All-Star Game initially was set for July 13 at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park. However, MLB announced Friday that it decided to pull the game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s strict, new voting rules.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that he discussed the move with individual players and the Players Alliance — an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year — before deciding to make the change.
“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.
“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed sweeping new changes to the state’s election rules March 25.
The new law imposes voter ID requirements, limits ballot drop boxes, allows the state to take over local elections and prohibits non-election workers from giving out food or drink to voters waiting in line.
It also expands early voting for primary and general elections, but not runoffs, and shortens the time between an election and runoff from nine weeks to four.
Multiple civil and voting rights groups have sued Georgia over the new law, saying it makes it harder for Georgians of color to vote.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Why Coors Stadium when these Socialists could have relocated it to “Progressive Field” home of the perennial loser Cleveland Indians. Any sane Patriotic Player should publicly refuse to play there and boycott the game. Apparently beer and drugs trump even party ideology, Just ask Hunter Biden the major league failure of a minor league President whose bats are only found in his belfry.
Denver’s as good as any since it’s a blue city in a blue state run by a gay governor. They didn’t get race right but they managed to hit a few of their leftist requirements. There are so many victim groups on the Democrats’ list that it must be really hard to balance them, especially when you don’t take time to think it through.
Colorado is also still locked down. Not sure how they’ll manage to get a crowd in the stadium but there’s still time for that. We all know Covid doesn’t strike riots so it may not strike baseball games either.
I think the MLB will live to regret yanking this game out of Georgia. I hope so.
Colorado also has voter ID laws that are more strict than Georgia’s new voter ID laws. Talk about the ultimate hypocrites! Can boycott Coors beer just as easily as Coke. But what will hurt these woke punks more is pull out your investments away from these corporations. Most everyone has some kind of an investment for retirement and if the investment broker is told to move the money over to non woke corporations one of two things will happen. Either the corporation will eventually go broke or the board of directors will demand these sissy wimpy CEOs and their followers be fired!
That makes me wonder, DID ANYONE even think of “HOW can we get the crowds in, since the state is still locked down”??
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is as nutless as Rachel Levine.
Now the minority businesses and workers who stood to benefit from the game in Atlanta will be left without anything. Way to Manfred and Abrams. When will these minorities wake up and realize how much they are being played…so sad.
It is really sad that the majority of blacks have been trained their entire life the lie that the Democrat Party is looking out for their best interest and that white people owe them everything.
How is the Democrat ruled San Francisco, Oakland, portland, seattle, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and New York city working out for the blacks and their entire population compared to other Republican cities?
The Dishonorable, Dishonest, Destructive, Traitorous Democrat Party’s intention
is to turn our country into a “Socialist Democrat Party State”.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
He’s Worse than levine. AT LEAST SHE is mental.. HE IS JUST a moron.
way to fuel the racial divide by highlighting Atlanta versus Denver – you realize that you are part of today’s problem, right??
Seems to me it is throwing back at the people who started and thus not making part of the problem as they already are. And that means us too. The fight has to come back and peaceful let’s talk doesn’t seem to work.
Pointing out hypocrisy is not part of the problem. It’s a step toward solving the problem.
Covering up hypocrisy perpetuates the problem and hurts those people that the Left claims they want to protect.
Why hurt the people of Atlanta and the state of Georgia by taking the wrong stand on this law?
Why should corporations take any stand at all on a law passed by elected representatives of the people of Georgia?
Do you realize that you have to show a photo ID to pick up your tickets at will call when you go to an MLB game? Are baseball tickets more important than your vote?
MLB is wrong to take a side against Voter ID. Every individual’s vote is precious. When you don’t have to prove who you are you can steal someone’s vote or many votes. MLB has taken a stand against fair and honest elections.
Poll shows majority of Americans support Voter ID laws, including 60% of Democrats.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/17/poll-shows-majority-of-americans-support-voter-id-laws-including-60-of-democrats-1044063/
THE MORE we point OUT the leftists own racism, the MORE we can try to combat it.. STAYING SILENT is why it has been allowed to fester as much as it has.
Interestingly enough is Colorado voting laws are stricter than the new one in Georgia nad does include ID requirements! Mr. Manfred evidently didn’t do his home work or he is merely a hypocrital stooge of the Democrats!
Hypocritical stooge. Do to the inclusion of the word ‘work’, the expression ‘home work’ is racist.
Because like always.. WHEN DEMS do it, it’s seen as “A-ok”. BUT if republicans do the exact same, its “Wrong/bad/evil”.
i have always been a braves fan since i was a kid,but mlb has gone the way of the socialist just like the nba and nfl and mls.
i can do without it just as i have with the others.
“MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is full of “woke”, Manfred is full of “bull” and Manfred is a liberal, so he is mentally ill. Manfred also supports fraud in voting, so Manfred is a criminal. Boycott these “Minor (they are not Major League) League Airheads”!!!!!!!
As a CO resident, I guess they are aware that CO requires voter ID, just saying. We all know the GA voter ID law has nothing to do with suppressing the vote, it is about free and fair elections. I would also point out the little issue these idiots don’t want YOU to consider, I have been involved in a couple of recall attempts of the progressive idiot governor in CO, you all understand right, ALL SIGNATURES ON A RECALL MUST BE VERIFIED AND CHECKED BY THE STATE, if they are not valid they do not count. So remember these slimly politicians in ANY state that are OK with fraudulent votes and no voter ID to get elected, DEMAND VOTER ID TO RECALL the very same slimy politician that is OK with fraudulent votes to get elected, let that sink in.
The action of the MLB to move there All Star game from Atlanta to Denver is so very racist. To contend that people of color are so inept that they cannot obtain an ID is demeaning as well as racist.
NOT to the majority of the black population, it’s not insulting.. So it seems at least.
So that I understand this correctly…
Major League baseball is going to move the All-Star game From Georgia, which has an African American population of 32.6% of the whole state poulation , to Denver Colorado which has an African American population of 4.6% of the whole state. – Looks like the democrats in charge want to revert back to the good old days when they discriminated against blacks. For those of you in Georgia, I ask you, What are you going to do about it?
It is to bad what is happening but taken in the context of the
leftist agenda of ruining every aspect of American life it is
understandable. The left (democrat communists) are raising
their game of making America unlivable for Americans in
every aspect of our lives, thus ruining America. America bad,
American life bad, commies good, love commies in Joe Biden’s
anti-American government, ruin the country under traitor
Joe and friends…………..William
Thanks for asking Al, answer ” HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! (etc.)
Saying what sounds good, but your actions do more harm to the people you claim you are supporting. Actions always speak louder than words.
WHEN have the actions dems done, EVER DONE MORE good than harm?? NEVER.
Bad news America, when people in government start taken charge of baseball and tell them where to play!! It’a time to stop watching a game that i really cherish!! This country is going to HELL in a hand basket and the Democrats are doing just that!! Giving everything to illegals and Americans can suffer!! George Washington and the Good Lord where are you!!
Who will need The American Pastime when America no longer exists? I have learned to live without professional sports over the past five or so years.
Thank you Barrack O’bama for starting me down the road to weekend freedom!
As someone else said Colorado has voter ID. If this is racist, give me the names of the minority voter that does not have ID. Greg Gutfeld said the other day we need to hold these liberals accountable. Don’t let them get away with using groups to make their point. Such as it’s to difficult for minorities to get ID. If that’s true, give me specific names of the people that can’t get IDs. They can’t name them because it’s a big lie.
Black Atlantans who voted Dem for “Woke” will now go “broke”. How many generations will it take for blacks to figure out that Dems sell them poison?
Who cares?? I quit baseball which was once my favorite game when the steroid nonsense took off and phonied up the record books. I find it amusing these woke jerks are destroying everything we Americans used to love, but that’s ok because their little money makers will eventually shrink up and go broke. Then one day maybe our children/grandchildren will have new opportunities to revive what used to be our pride and joy and make money honestly and decently. We can dream can’t we?