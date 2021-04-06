State health officials say 246 fully vaccinated Michiganders contracted coronavirus from January to March, and three have died.
“These are individuals who have had a positive test 14 or more days after the last dose in the vaccine series,” said Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the state health department.
Some of the 246 people may ultimately be excluded from the state’s tally of vaccine breakthrough cases because they may have had earlier coronavirus infections and still tested positive two weeks post immunization.
“These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test,” Sutfin said.
Although so-called vaccine breakthrough cases are rare, and all three COVID-19 vaccines on the market are considered highly effective with efficacy rates ranging from 72% for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to 94% and 95% for Moderna’s and Pfizer’s, respectively, it can happen.
“While it is significantly less likely, it is still possible to contract the virus after being vaccinated,” Sutfin said. “Studies indicate that even if vaccinated people do become ill, they are far less likely to experience severe illness requiring hospitalization or resulting in death.
“But the possibility of infection and further transmission is why we continue to encourage Michiganders to take precautions while out in public, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine until more Michiganders have been able to be vaccinated.”
Hospitalization data for 129 of the fully vaccinated cases is incomplete, Sutfin said. But for the 117 people for whom hospitalization records are known, 11 were hospitalized.
“A number of these are new cases that have been reported … as a result of a positive test, but local health departments are either early in their investigation or have yet to begin their case investigation,” Sutfin said.
The three fully vaccinated people who died, Sutfin said, were all ages 65 and older. Two of them were within three weeks of full vaccination.
“While the majority of the population develops full immunity within 14 days of completion of their vaccine series, a small proportion appear to take longer to mount a full antibody response,” Sutfin said. “CDC is actively working to better understand the risk characteristics of this group.
“It is important to reiterate that, while the overall numbers of potential breakthrough cases are low, the proportions of those symptomatic, hospitalized, and who died are all lower than those who are unvaccinated.”
The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows nearly 3 million Michiganders had gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1.8 million were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The virus has infected more than 700,000 Michiganders and killed 16,239, according to state data.
“We are still very much in this pandemic, but we’ve learned a tremendous amount about how to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Sutfin said. “That’s why every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus.
“We have increased our vaccine program over the last couple of weeks, which has helped us reach an historic milestone of four million vaccines in under four months. The most important thing people can do is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families, and help us eliminate this virus once and for all.”
Contact Kristen Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.
Subscribe to the Free Press.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 246 fully vaccinated Michiganders got COVID-19, 3 died, state reports
___
(c)2021 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Fauci lied and people died!
If they had only had China Virus passports…..
Michigan isn’t one of those neanderthal OPEN states is it? The more citizens comply the more citizens die!!
Fake news. Nothing to see here. Move along.
Yep, Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the state health department, let’s live in a bomb shelter the rest of our lives in my state of Michigan. I think my Governor and the health department, should wear 1000 masks. Secondly, maybe you will be invited to Dr. Birx’s house for Thanksgiving, after all, Birx told us all to stay home for Thanksgiving, and then she celebrated Thanksgiving with all of her relatives at her vacation home.
IF queen witchmer gets her way, that is Exactly what folks will be doing… WHICH IS WHY The folks there need to RECALL HER butt.
Let me just give everyone some facts about COVID-19 and Vaccines
1.) COVID Viruses have existed since the 1960’s and beyond in fact 2 of the more deadlier strains that were circulating in the early and mid 2000”s were SARS and MERS, and yes they are respiratory viruses that cause flu-like symptoms because they are Flu viruses and if you contract them you will get the flu
2.) COVID-19 is NOT a Novel virus as originally announced
3.) You have a 98.9% chance of dying from COVID-19 (you have a better chance of getting killed in your car when you go to the grocery store).
4.) Even if you contract COVID-19 and get the flu, you will build natural antibodies to the virus which is what the body does to all environmental pathogens; the good LORD gave us an awesome immune system to fight off disease’s and foreign invaders
5.) The COVID-19 vaccines are not your typical vaccines, these are mRNA vaccines that are considered gene therapy that genetically modify the DNA in your body
6.) All the COVID-19 vaccines are FREE from any and all liability for any and all side effects
7.) the vaccines are being rolled out and supported by Bill Gates who is NOT a doctor and has no medical experience whatsoever but has was interviewed and mentioned straight from his pie hole that his investment in vaccines provides 5X more of a return on his investment than from the computer industry.
Watch this https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/videos/
I met a guy last week that worked in a hospital. He tested positive just before the vaccine was available. He told me he had to wait 2 weeks after a negative test to get the vaccine. I asked him why he needed the vaccine if he already had the virus. He said that they don’t know how long the immunity lasts. My question was, this virus has been around for well over a year, millions have been infected and nobody seems to knows how long the immunity lasts? Doesn’t sound right to me.
THey wouldn’t know their butts, from grapefruit.
As the sheep yell Baaaaaaaaaaa!!!
As the sheep yell Baaaah!
Sorry, these are not “facts”. You need to correct your typo in #3 by inserting the word “not” dying OR changing the risk of death to 1.1%. BTW that’s just an average and is higher for older age groups. Your #5 is simply wrong. mRNA vaccines do not alter your body’s DNA and do not remain in the body. Let’s not follow Covid hysteria with vaccine hysteria.
I can visualize the conversation now: Gretchen Whitmer, the dictatorial Michigan governor, walks into Lynn Sutfin’s office with a downcast worried look on her face. “What’s the problem Gov”, Lynn asks in her best chirpy voice. “I feel my power draining away and don’t know what to do about getting it back.” Gretchen morosely pines, “maybe we need to scare the Michiganders with more Covid hype.” “Done.”, chirps Lynn, “I’ll write one of those ‘in spite of the wide vaccination big problems still remain’ scare reports”. “Great!”, smiles Gretchen spreading her bright red lips from ear to ear, “I’ll call Peter Bhatia, the new editor at the Detroit Free Press. I hear he’ll publish just about anything about Covid, true or not. Oh, be sure to push perpetual mask wearing and social distancing. That always worries our citizens.”
new world order weaponized virus.
Anything that comes from the Whitler administration has been proven to be false many times. Infection rates = false Death rates = false Infection causes = false Election verified = false
We’ve witnessed testing with 90%+ positive rates that are statistically absurd. Anything from the Whitler administration is suspect at best.