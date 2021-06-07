This may shock and amaze you if your blinders are on, but President Biden is not only not a uniter; he is actively trying to divide Americans on race — and other issues — purely for raw political power. There is no other plausible explanation.
During former President Trump’s entire presidency and ever since, we’ve been bombarded daily with the narrative that he is divisive and a racist. His political opponents and the media distorted his words, such as those he said in the aftermath of the Charlottesville attacks, to paint him as sympathetic to white supremacists. That was always absurd, but it is now largely accepted as conventional wisdom.
Of course, the real ploy was to demonize and marginalize all Trump supporters, not just Trump. The implication was that anyone who would support such a bigot must be a bigot. Truth be told, this nicely fit the left’s decadeslong smear of Republicans as racist as evidenced by their ideology.
Before you scoff at this as wanton hyperbole, consider that I’m not alone in my thoughts. A Rasmussen Reports poll released June 1 revealed that 39% of likely voters believe race relations have deteriorated since Biden’s election.
Consider also the left’s almost-farcical crusade to tie conservative policies to racism. Examples abound: Conservatives favor border enforcement because of their racial animus against Mexicans entering the United States; conservatives are insensitive to examples of police misconduct against African Americans because they’re racist; they favor tax cuts to further enrich the wealthy and disadvantage minorities; they promote school choice initiatives to keep minorities down; and — everyone’s favorite — they support voter ID measures and other laws in the name of ensuring election integrity but really to suppress the black vote.
If you think I’m exaggerating, note that CNN’s Chris Cuomo suggested there is a “through-line” from the Tulsa race massacre to Republicans’ election bills. He added that the GOP is “intensifying its efforts to strip people of color of their rights to vote, the boldest attempt since the era of Jim Crow.” I wonder what American leftists would say about the fact that 46 of the 47 European democracies reportedly have election voter ID laws. Are they all racist, too?
There is, after all, a method to the left’s maddening-ness. Since the Obama presidency, leftists have identified white supremacy as rampant and as a major threat to national security. They maintain that white supremacists are legion and are domestic terrorists. In his speech in Tulsa, ostensibly to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the race riots and atrocities against African Americans in that city, Biden underscored this point with the preposterous declaration that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to America today. Are you kidding me, President Biden? Have you no shame?
That’s not all Biden said in Tulsa to stir the racial pot, making clear that his primary purpose was not to honor the lives and misfortunes of the black victims in Tulsa in 1921. He disgracefully politicized the entire event, using it not for racial reconciliation but racial agitation — and as a platform to vilify his political opponents.
Biden said: “(Y)oung black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding, given the chance, as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers. … They don’t have accountants. … (Y)ou turn on the stations … And I don’t know many commercials you’ll see … two to three out of five have mixed-race couples in them. That’s not by accident. They’re selling soap, man.”
Trump haters can say what they want about Trump, but did he call his accusers racist — ever? It would have been more justified than their ubiquitous claim that we’re all racist for the simple reason that they turn everything into a race issue. They also reject colorblindness as a societal aspiration. They insist we look at and treat one another differently based on our race — not as unique individuals God created.
This insanity has got to stop. I know I write about this issue often, but as long as the left keeps fraudulently smearing us as racists, we have got to fight back. These vile slanders must not go unanswered.
People have to call Biden out on his flagrant race-baiting. They must quit depicting Biden as a nice and innocent man when he is abusing his powerful position and his bully pulpit to pit us against each other and severely damage racial relations. Enough is enough.
David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
By the way, Joe—I’m going to borrow an LGBTQ phrase—“I do not identify as”—a racist.
You speak with forked tongue.
Biden can barely see the nose that sits atop his own face, let alone judge the state of American racism.
Joe and the Democrats, who claim to support blacks, only produce policies that encourage and allow blacks to commit murder and mayhem upon fellow blacks, destroying the peace of their own communities in the process. By Biden’s confused thinking, if Trump loved and encouraged white supremacists in the same manner Joe and his crew claim to love blacks, Trump he would conspire ways for the White Supremacists to kill off their own kind and destroy their own communities in the same manner. Joe’s and Democrat forms of love and affection are dangerous to America indeed. Racism like hate only destroys the person who embraces it, which is why the Democrat Party is in decline, and Trump will be back in the saddle soon, riding tall, not thinking small. As usual Biden of the small mind points one finger of racism at Trump, while three point back at himself. The years of misdeeds that have led to his own unrecognized self-loathing are truly now manifested in the hate of his own race and likeness.
I am a Conservative white male, so I am a racist, a xenophobe and a homophobe. I have never broken the law, so I am the ultimate evil person because I do what’s right, I reject the murder of babies in the womb. I reject the devil / communist Democrats. Man, I am an evil person, right Joe Biden?
This Dishonorable socialist Democrat race crusade has little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of politically patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political Con.
“being “Racist” is the new go to word for Democrats like “sexual misconduct”
No Proof is required
just an accusation and to Democrats – Presto you are guilty.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
Pelosi Impeachment: “It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof” It’s about “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
The President blamed systemic racism but failed to be more specific. In Tulsa once the Democrats reagined power after Reconstruction the reinstitued segregation, Jim Crow Laws, restrictive zoning ordinances, and joined the KKK, in spite of which Greenwood flourished with businessmen, lawyers, accountants that he said blacks don’t have. The the white (Democrat) businessmen coveted the area for their own industrial expansion and created the hoax that there was rioting in Greenwood that needed quelling and thue the systemic racism was Democrat inspired just like today’s unreast!
Hey Joe–I know an example of horrific racism against blacks in this country—how about HUNDREDS of years of SLAVERY perpetrated by southern DEMOCRATS and shielded by northern DEMOCRATS? And then along came Abraham Lincoln and his damned Republican party that destroyed that “benevolent” program for those “little childish darkies” as the Democrats referred to them as. Add to that the “mean spirited” and “selfish” gifts of the right to vote and political representation for blacks by Republicans. Thanks to the Democrat party’s creation of the KKK, voting tests, poll taxes, and gerrymandering, their “property” was restored to them. Then tack on the wonderful and generous gift to blacks per the ruse of “the great society” and “war on poverty” that destroyed the black family unit by rewarding illegitimacy and refusal of employment with the new chains of welfare.