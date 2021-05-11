The Republican Party of Weber County, Utah censured Mitt Romney over the weekend for voting to convict President Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year.
The resolution to censure Romney passed 116-97 by members of the Weber County GOP, according to the Epoch Times.
“The Weber County Republican Convention censures Mitt Romney for his votes to convict President Trump in two U.S. Senate impeachment trials which denied the President due process, allowed falsified evidence, did not provide adequate time for an investigation, and did not follow the U.S. Constitution which states a President may only be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors,” the Weber County GOP’s resolution said.
The resolution also expressed gratitude to Utah republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee and Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Blake Moore, and Burgess Owens, for voting against the articles of impeachment earlier this year.
“You have six years between elections of senators, and I think it’s important to let Sen. Romney know the delegates are not satisfied with what he’s doing,” said Bryan Gray, the sponsor of Romney’s censure.
“I’m not here to divide the party by censuring Mitt Romney,” he added. “I’m here to make him aware of how he divided the party.”
In February, Romney voted to convict Trump because he attempted to “corrupt an election to keep oneself in power.”
Romney isn’t the first republican to be censured over voting to convict Trump. Just last week, Rep. Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and nine other House republicans were censured by the Ohio Republican Party, who also called on Gonzalez to resign from office.
Luke 11:23 (KJV) “He that is not with me is against me: and he that gathereth not with me scattereth.”
Namely Romney who is not with us need not gather with us but belongs with the scatter-brained Democrats. If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, the friend of my enemy who empowers my enemy is my enemy.
Proverbs 26:11 -“As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool returns to his folly” like Romney returns to his verbal vomiting attacks on our former President. Someone put a leash on him and grab the pooper scooper.
Matthew 7:15-16
15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
The sooner he is gone, the better off we will all be.
Good for Weber County in Utah for censuring Mitt the Republican In Name Only.
Democrats remain in power because they protect the criminals in their midst i.e. maxine stagnated waters, schiff, nadler, al puke green, lee, omar, tliab, pressly, cotex etc. Each one is a vote no matter how sorry they are. The Republicans do not covet the sorry ones in their party.
This is why we should be grateful we never elected this guy as President.
There is value in listening to the people, Mitt.
FINALLY Romney gets a deserved kick in the pants, but it should have been near-unanimous, not 116 to 97. He’s King of the RINOs, another in the long line the GOP elite foist on us as presidential candidates – both Bushes, McCain and Romney.
Mitt Romney has never got over the fact that Donald Trump did something he couldn’t–win a presidential election. Republicans around the nation came together to try to elect Mitt as president when he ran. His campaign ran out of steam and wasn’t able to get the job done. Donald Trump faced far greater opposition than Mitt received and he won.
Mitt needs to understand that it is better to win than to lose honorably. The winner sets the agenda. The winner sets the direction. The loser goes home and their agenda goes by the wayside.
I can’t believe I’m having to explain in the hope the politician will read the comment and learn something.
All agreed, but Mitt seems very unteachable. Probably because he is as dirty as they come.
Vote him out and then kick him all the way back to Assachusetts.
He, Liz, and other “Never Trumpers” will probably start a splinter GOP movement which will facture the party to the benefit and pleasure of the Left.
That has already happened. It started in 1861. Republicans have NEVER been a united party. That is why, even when they win, they act like they lost.
Romney has totally misunderstood the political situation. He thought he was going to step in and lead the party away from Trump and back to the swamp and instead he’s made himself a laughing stock. I hope Utah has realized that he’s not the senator for them but he has a tremendous amount of supporters among Mormons.
Congratulations to the party loyalists who delivered this rebuke to Mitt, the RINO.