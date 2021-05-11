The Republican Party of Weber County, Utah censured Mitt Romney over the weekend for voting to convict President Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year.

The resolution to censure Romney passed 116-97 by members of the Weber County GOP, according to the Epoch Times.

“The Weber County Republican Convention censures Mitt Romney for his votes to convict President Trump in two U.S. Senate impeachment trials which denied the President due process, allowed falsified evidence, did not provide adequate time for an investigation, and did not follow the U.S. Constitution which states a President may only be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors,” the Weber County GOP’s resolution said.

The resolution also expressed gratitude to Utah republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee and Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Blake Moore, and Burgess Owens, for voting against the articles of impeachment earlier this year.

“You have six years between elections of senators, and I think it’s important to let Sen. Romney know the delegates are not satisfied with what he’s doing,” said Bryan Gray, the sponsor of Romney’s censure.

“I’m not here to divide the party by censuring Mitt Romney,” he added. “I’m here to make him aware of how he divided the party.”

In February, Romney voted to convict Trump because he attempted to “corrupt an election to keep oneself in power.”

Romney isn’t the first republican to be censured over voting to convict Trump. Just last week, Rep. Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and nine other House republicans were censured by the Ohio Republican Party, who also called on Gonzalez to resign from office.

