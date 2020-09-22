Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said a “divisive” culture in the United States has been a hindrance in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fauci made the remarks Monday night during an interview with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.
“I try my best…in giving a consistent message as often as I can get the message out, something that’s just based on the scientific data, based on evidence, which is something that’s really very important,” he said.
“One of the things that I think gets in the way is that we are in such a divisive state in society that it tends to get politicized. It’s almost one side versus the other.”
“What has evolved now is that almost people take sides, like wearing a mask is or not is a political statement,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “And that’s really very unfortunate.
“Unfortunate because this is a purely public health issue. It should not be one against the other.”
Adding to the confusion, he said, are conflicting messages coming from multiple federal sources — like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention retracting guidance on Monday and President Donald Trump contradicting CDC Director Robert Redfield last week about the timeline for a vaccine.
“When I’m telling you wear a mask, keep social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands, do things outdoors more than indoors, there’s nothing political about that. That’s a public health message that we know works,” he said.
“We have within our capability the ability to turn this around.”
Fauci’s remarks came as the United States added 52,000 cases, the highest one-day total since the middle of August, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.
The university reported 356 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6.86 million cases and 199,900 deaths in the United States.
In California, the number of residents testing positive fell below 3% for the first time, state health officials said.
The positivity rate for the past week was 2.8%, according to the California Department of Health Care Services — the lowest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state also reached a grim milestone, as its overall death toll surpassed 15,000 Monday.
In San Diego County, residents and local officials will find out Tuesday if they have fallen a rung into the most restrictive tier in California’s COVID-19 ranking system following at outbreak at San Diego State University.
A surge of positive cases last week contributed to overall totals high enough for San Diego to fall into the “purple” tier of the state’s reopening system, meaning that restaurants, churches and gyms would have to close their indoor spaces.
County health officials reported about 300 new cases but no deaths Monday.
In Wisconsin, which has one of the nation’s fastest-growing outbreaks, nearly 1,300 people tested positive Monday, state officials said — the seventh straight day with at least 1,000 added cases.
Wisconsin’s new caseload has soared by 88% over the last two weeks, the highest rate in the nation. Its positivity rate, nearly 19%, has been driven by cases in the University of Wisconsin system.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
In the first place Fauci, people take sides in football, baseball and every other issue. As Abe Lincoln said, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” And this is what has happened in this corona virus fiasco. All the disease did was to take the MASKS off the Globalists, Tyrants and Marxists. And if it is true, you Fauci Farce, you have a picture out there in the internet world, buddying up with your old pal, the pedophile, Bill Gates.
And as it turns out, the Mayor in Nashville, Tennessee was lying about the numbers. Remember Tucker Carlson revealing this information? The Mayor had a memo saying, “Not for Public Consumption.” In other words the numbers were far lower than he wanted the public to know, so there is only one reason for this decision to keep it from the public. The public would have known there should never have any lockdowns at all for the disease was not threatening the public and we couldn’t have that now could we Fauci? This nation has been on lockdown aka House Arrest with the tyrants running the show.
Go home you Fauci Fraud and talk to your pedophile friend who is also on Epsteins List and had his picture take with Jeffrey boy..
You and your other Globalist Marxists, WHO, CCP don’t get any do overs to overthrow the USA, which is what you all had in mind in the first place.
“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said a “divisive” culture in the United States has been a hindrance in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Touting Fauci as the top expert doesn’t make it so. As it turns out, he is another paid hack. He and his wife are strong Hillary supporters and he will do whatever she says. Perhaps at one time he was a sincere researcher. Well, not anymore. He enjoys the big bucks too much. The picture alone should tell you, he talks out of both sides of his mouth.
I feel what he’s saying ” a them against us scenario” but 200,000 people dead and no vaccine mixed into an election year episode”. Sad to realize that somehow something tapped us into a “nasty vein of populist American politics that was potent if seemingly latent”( Susan Rice quote) that’s costing us dearly. Pray for peace
” a “divisive” culture in the United States has been a hindrance in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.” I wonder if the “divisive” part is the people who have had enough of his BS, the man is bat s##t crazy, he has gone from science, questionable science, to leftist new world order crap. Remember folks, he is part of the team who said “just for two weeks, so not to overload the system” by my count that 2 week has come and gone about 100 days ago. He may focus on ‘some science somewhere’ but the statistics DO NOT justify what is still being done to the country, the numbers being used to justify what many tyrannical governors are doing. Most states give the governor “emergency powers” for 30 days, that is long past. It is time for people to stand up and say HELL NO, enough is enough, lets get back to making this country great again.
Says the maskless man in the photo…..