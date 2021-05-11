In the latest update from Maricopa County, local officials are refusing to hand over routers and claiming they don’t have passwords to access the administrative control functions of voting machines.
The Arizona Senate told Maricopa County last week that it would issue subpoenas for live testimony from the county’s Board of Supervisors unless it receives the requested materials for the audit.
“We’ve been asked to relay that the Senate views the County’s explanations on the router and passwords issues as inadequate and potentially incorrect,” a lawyer for the Senate said in an email.
The Arizona Senate subpoenaed election materials, like ballots, following the 2020 presidential election. Lawmakers also requested access to election machines, passwords and other technology to assist with the audit.
Maricopa County argued in a lawsuit that the request for materials was too broad and threatened voter privacy. The county says it won’t turn over routers or router images, the Epoch Times reports.
Secretary of State Ken Bennett, the Senate’s audit liaison, was told that the county doesn’t have passwords to access administrative functions on voting machines.
“They’ve told us that they don’t have that second password, or that they’ve given us all the passwords they have,” Bennet told OANN.
“They’ve also told us that they now can’t, as they promised a couple of weeks ago, provide our subcontractors with the virtual access to the routers and hubs and other things at the Maricopa County tabulation and election center, as was part of the subpoenas.”
The Maricopa County sheriff went berserk on the request, calling it “reckless and irresponsible.”
“The Senate Republican Caucus’ audit of the Maricopa County votes from last November’s election has no stopping point,” Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement.
“Now, its most recent demands jeopardize the entire mission of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office,” he continued.
“The current course is mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible. I look forward to briefing them on the horrendous consequences of this demand and the breadth of its negative impact on public safety in this County.”
Oh the lying liars and the lies they tell. “I forgot my password” is little more than the modern day “the dog ate my homework”. Pathetic if true, more pathetic if trying to lie.
IF the Dems have nothing to hide – then why are they hiding everything?
Suspicious behavior? No doubt
IF THEY ARE that incompetent that they’ve “FORGOTTEN” the passwords, for ITEMS THEY SHOULD DAMN WELL KNOW them for, i say fine. THEN YOU ARE TOO INCOMPETENT To work as election officials, ever again.
And as to their REFUSAL to hand things over, that are SUBPOENA’ed, then HOWS ABOUT JAILING THEM For contempt of court!
Oh, but there’s nothing to hide.
Okay then, quit hiding everything. If everything is aboveboard, then the evidence you refuse to submit will support your assertions.
“WE see nothing”..
OF course not, when you keep HIDING IT ALL.
“Hey Moe! I can’t see! I can’t see!”
“Why not?”
“I’ve got my eyes closed!”
Who knew the Democrats would put that Three Stooges bit into their standard procedures?
Right there after “Deny until proof comes out then claim it’s ‘Old News'”.
The big Democrat coverup in Maricopa County. Yep, they conveniently on purpose lost passwords to cover up the fraud against Trump.
Does ANYONE in the Democrat Party get held accountable for their crimes?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
By Terence P. Jeffrey | September 2, 2016
(CNSNews.com) – “In a July 2 interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about her email practices, use of a personal email server, and specific emails she sent and received as secretary of state, Hillary Clinton told her questioners, as the FBI summarized it, that she “could not recall,” “did not recall,” “did not remember” or “had no recollection” 41 times.”
“To believe Clinton’s testimony to the FBI under oath, would be to be on the intellectual level of a mentally challenged squirrel, and that is being unkind to the squirrel.”
I would honestly have loved to see someone ask Hillary in that “q*A with congress”
They lost the passwords but I bet they found the Bleachbit.
And the wiping cloths?
our republic is all but over because the republican party will not FIGHT back against these communist democrats.
everybody knows the dems stole this election with voter fraud and hacking the voting machines.
i will go to my grave believing this.
You’re not the only one, who will REMEMBER THIS till the day they go into the grave..
The Maricopa County Democrats’ use of various obstructionist tactics in a desperate attempt to prevent the Arizona Senate from conducting a forensic audit of all of the county’s votes that were cast in the 2020 presidential election tells me that the Democrats are terrified that the audit will confirm their use of massive retail and wholesale voter fraud in order to give the state’s election to Joe Biden. Otherwise, the Democrats would gladly comply with the audit if they had nothing to fear.
Election officials need to be jailed until they release the passwords and ANY other items that have been requested.
JUST refusing to hand over items that are UNDER A FEDERAL Subpoena, should see them jailed.. THAT THEY ARE willfully trying to OBSTRUCT justice, should ensure they stay in jail for a long time..
BUT I fear not a single one of them, will even get ARRESTED, let alone charged with a crime.
Maricopa County, local officials are refusing to hand over routers and claiming they don’t have passwords to access the administrative control functions of voting machines.
Is there any doubt that the election was stolen ?!? Clearly they have something to hide.
““The Senate Republican Caucus’ audit of the Maricopa County votes from last November’s election has no stopping point,” Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement.”
Have you heard about the Russian dossier investigation?
I am no lawyer but even I can spell “obstruction of justice.”