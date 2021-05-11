The United States must ensure that its tax dollars are not going to support an Israeli “apartheid” act in Jerusalem, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) said over the weekend as she tweeted against Israeli violence towards Palestinians in Jerusalem as severe clashes broke out over the weekend.
“Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity,” tweeted Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US.
“I am tired of people functioning from a place of fear rather than doing what’s right because of the bullying by pro-Israel lobbyists,” she added. “This is apartheid, plain and simple,” Tlaib stated.
She was not the only US politician to issue a comment. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) tweeted against the Israeli police use of tear gas in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount, knowns to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif.
“This is happening as Muslims pray tarawih & tahajudin Palestine. Families who pray all night during Ramadan, the mosque is like home. Palestinians deserve to find refuge in a mosque and peace in Ramadan,” Omar tweeted. “Where is the media coverage?,” she asked.
They spoke out after a weekend of violence in Jerusalem in which over 200 Palestinians and over a dozen Israeli police officers were injured. Violence broke out on the Temple Mount where Muslims had gathered for Ramadan prayers. There were also clashes in and around the Old City in Jerusalem, including in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
A few Democrat senators also spoke out against the pending Israeli evictions of four Palestinian families from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah over a property dispute. The Biden administration has spoken out against the evictions, but a number of senators felt the statement was not strong enough.
“Evictions of families in east Jerusalem would violate international law. If the Biden Administration puts the rule of law and human rights at the heart of its foreign policy, this is not a moment for tepid statements,” tweeted Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland.)
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted: “The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, nd make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward.”
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, “The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately.”
Israel’s Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan defended the country’s actions in Jerusalem.
“Over the month of Ramadan, tens of thousands of Palestinians have prayed at their holiest site in Jerusalem and thousands more in mosques throughout the country. In Israel – unlike in other places – we value & safeguard freedom of worship, whatever of your religion,” Erdan wrote.
He charged that Palestinians were exploiting the situation in Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of Jerusalem “to stoke violence and hatred towards Israel.”
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas “uses any excuse to delegitimize Israel in order to deflect attention from his own corruption & failure to hold elections,” Erdan tweeted. “Terror group Hamas never needs an excuse to ignite the region. And anti-Israel activists are always ready to portray Israel, and the Jews, as evil,” he added.
“The truth is that Israel is the safest place for Muslims in the Middle East. If a violent mob attacked the police anywhere else, we all know the results would be fatal and we all know there would be no condemnation tweets.” Erdan tweeted.
He noted that some of the Palestinian protestors had called for the destruction of Tel Aviv. “t’s time to stop this unhealthy obsession with Israel & look at the truth. Are these protestors calling for freedom to worship? No! Are they calling to halt evictions? No! They are using their holy site to lob firebombs & chant to destroy Tel Aviv,” Erdan tweeted.
These two anti-Americans are just like Pelosi and Schumer000can’t pass up an opportunity to get in front of a microphone and a camera to demean our country and our allies. They should not be allowed to serve in Congress.
Congressional term limits.
““Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity,”
tweeted Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US.
BUT the tax dollars spent on the inhumanity of encouraging the Palestinians to rocket attack Israel ,our allie, is fine?
BUT the tax dollars spent on the inhumanity of encouraging illegal immigrants to invade our country is fine?
BUT the tax dollars spent on the inhumanity of killing innocent unborn babies, is fine?
BUT the tax dollars NOT spent on the humanity of protecting our own citizens is Fine?
I’m wondering how trash like this is even allowed in our country, let alone running the place! It’s certainly not for the gratitude.
What else is new?
If these Palestinians and Muslims who were elected into our Congress (WHY?) agree with the Palestinian Terrorists and Muslim Terrorists so much why don’t they go back to their respective Countries and TRY to make changes there….ISRAEL is a Friend and Ally to the United States of America, where these so-called Representatives came from ARE NOT, therefore it just seems reasonable that they would want to change their Countries who seem to want to wage WAR or TERRORISM all the time…We, the United States of America doesn’t need people here, especially in our Congress, who hate America and Israel…to my mind, that makes them the ENEMY of America!
Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar you are “apartheid” acts against the United States and you are “apartheid” acts against the only free Country in the Middle East, namely Israel. It figures that Talaib and Omar would support terrorism against free Countries. We should send Rashida and Ilhan to a spelling class, so they learn how to spell the word “terrorism”.
Their true ideas of aparheid is to separate Jewish hides apart fromt their bodies, and turn them into human lampshades like in the 1930s Germany.They would ruin America in their gruesome social experiments like the jospeh Mengele Auschwitz Angel of Death (Todesengle} did in medical experiments on the bodies of human Jews, with about just as much remorse or sympathy. They carve up the Constitutional laws for collective consumption like Mengele carved up twin Jewish babies, just to see how the results of their guesswork about human responses worked out. The more pain, the more gain for the demonic doctors of Democrat party operators. There is no end to their hatred of those who are different, or disagree with their warped attemtps to play god with the lives of others who won’t play ball and obey.
Israel should have kicked all the Palestinians out of the land when the gained control of the land. They also should have leveled the mosque on the Temple Mount. Although we can’t go back in time, the Israeli government needs to tell the Palestinians to halt the rocket attacks or they are going to send their troops into Palestinian territory and deal with the troublemakers.
Hopefully the United States government would not tolerate in our country the type of violence carried out by the Palestinians. We should not expect Israel and the law abiding Israeli citizens to put up with this ongoing violence.
Seems this is suggesting something akin to what the Gestapo did, during the Nazi occupation of Poland under Adolph’s resettlement program, that of boxing up undesirable enemies of the state and shipping them off to the Warsaw ghetto.
You can’t be serious. Comparing Israel’s response to the aggression of the “palestinians” to what hitler did, is so far out of the realm of reality, you will need a proctologist to find it.
When protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol in January many of the same congressmen who are cheering for the Palestinians wanted American citizens arrested for protesting what they saw was a corrupt election.
Tlaib, Omar, Sanders, et al have a double standard. They have no problem with Palestinians killing innocent civilians in an attempt to get what they want, but they want to imprison American citizens who protest what many saw as corrupt vote tabulations in our election. If the Capitol Hill protestors had fired missiles on the U.S. Capitol would these deranged congressmen have held them in the same high regard they hold the Palestinian murderers in.
Trying to mate American Constitutional Christian originated government based upon the ideas of individual freedom, with collective Anti-Judeo Christian Muhammad Islamic ideas of rule by sword at throat, will produce about as much offspring, as mating Bruce Springsteen with Bruce Jenner and expect something good or viable to be produced. Nothing good can be gleaned by putting radical Islamists into Congress who will produce nothing viable that works. Name one good idea or workable law this squad has brought forth?……Crickets. Name several ideas that have created chaos and division,,,,,Thunderclap.
these muslim women have no business whatsoever in our federal government period dot end of story!
Israel should have removed them from the face of the earth long ago. They are nothing but trouble makers and even the Arabs don’t want them or else they would have made room for them in their own countries, or give them a plot of land and let their make their own country.
Numbers 33:50 And the LORD spake unto Moses in the plains of Moab by Jordan near Jericho, saying,
:51 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, When ye are passed over Jordan into the land of Canaan;
:52 Then ye shall drive out all the inhabitants of the land from before you, and destroy all their pictures, and destroy all their molten images, and quite pluck down all their high places:
:53 And ye shall dispossess the inhabitants of the land, and dwell therein: for I have given you the land to possess it.
:54 And ye shall divide the land by lot for an inheritance among your families: and to the more ye shall give the more inheritance, and to the fewer ye shall give the less inheritance: every man’s inheritance shall be in the place where his lot falleth; according to the tribes of your fathers ye shall inherit.
:55 But if ye will not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you; then it shall come to pass, that those which ye let remain of them shall be pricks in your eyes, and thorns in your sides, and shall vex you in the land wherein ye dwell. 56 Moreover it shall come to pass, that I shall do unto you, as I thought to do unto them.
Of course they blame Israel for getting in the way of the “innocent” rockets falling from the sky!
Personally, I am SICK of these Liberals standing up for TERRORISTS, and fighting against Israel at every step.
We fully support Israel and want all of the Anti-American/Anti-Jewish Muslim states to get out of the way!
These fools need to be removed from our government and deported, immediately – they are terrorists and traitors!
There is NO SUCH THING as “palestine” – it is make believe and we need to just ask the other Arab states to accept these “refugees” and allow them all to move out of the Israeli area to a place they can call their own.
Perhaps Turkey can take them all in and create a location called “palestine” for these nomads? But they are not welcome in Israel as they are antisemitic and all terrorist invaders. Give them their own country but not on Israel land. God Bless.
Turkey does not want the Palestinians, and in fact, NO Arab Country wants the Palestinians ! They are a HATE filled people that offer NOTHING to any other Country. They were GIVEN Gaza, and what did they do with it ? They elected a TERRORIST organization to run it, and the only thing that has been done is to build tunnels into Israel in order to MURDER Israeli’s ! Rashida and Omar are 2 disgusting people, that should have NEVER been elected to our Congress ! They are as ANTI-AMERICAN and ANTI-ISRAEL as you can get, and in MY opinion, are a DANGER in our Congress !
And just what kind of government would Palestine have if the land had been given to the Arabs by the U.N.? And just what kind of murdering government would exist if Arabs presently took control? What’s that old saying about pots and kettles? (rhetorical)
No comment from Rashida about Iran and its support.
Many people who support Israel do not do so because they are pro-Semetic but because that area of the world needs at least one stable government than what Saudi Arabia appears to be meaning not intending on disrupting the area and some of the rest of the world.
The voters of Michigan and Minnesota most be so proud that the offspring if Hitler are representing their interests in the United State Congress.
But fear not, when they have exhausted the supply of Jews for the ovens, they will be more than happy to introduce Christians to the religion of Peace and Tolerance that they represent.
“The truth is that Israel is the safest place for Muslims in the Middle East”. AND they have privileges they don’t have in any land ruled by Islam.
the headline of this article suggests the writer is misinformed and has a special needs illiterate ignorance regarding the facts of the middle east. to publish this hateful projectile vomit that is both anti Israel anti semitic and anti america actually attempts to give a modicum of credibility to enemies of the state. a vicious cabal of haters encouraged by this fake presidency puppeteered by a political cartel no different than a drug cartel. if Americans do not take back this republic we are all doomed. a sacrifice of our liberties I don’t recall any of us signing up for.
to publish this hateful projectile vomit that is both anti Israel anti semitic and anti america actually attempts to give a modicum of credibility to enemies of the state.
Are you saying you don’t want to know what Democrats are saying in this situation? You don’t want to know what side they are on and that they are enemies of both Israel and America while seated in our Congress? Did I somehow misunderstand that?
I want to know who our enemies are. Let them define themselves by their own hatred and make sure all Americans know who they are and what they said. Covering up hatred because it’s ugly and distasteful never works. These Democrats are people who should never hold a seat in our government.
Need to stuff some stinky socks down their throats.
Jews are not a race so cannot be labeled as being apartheid, which only illiterate dummies & vicious violent Jew haters like Tlaib & Omar & various other up & coming Nazi style storm troopers in Dem Party / media do in order to persecute Jews & instigate another Holocaust.
Islam / Muslim is not a race either but it is a political terror org posing as a religion that people with any common sense in the West should ban.
The Jews & their religion originated in the current Israeli geographical area around 1000 BC (before Christ) while Islam / Muslims only came about 1600 years later around 630 CE (common era). So any idiot should be able to figure out that the Jew Arabs have more right to the land area called palestine than the bloodthirsty warmongering Islam Arabs.
Islam followers are universally despised around the world because Islam requires total subjugation to barbaric laws & demands genocide / death to all non-believers.
It’s estimated that 10% or 100 million of 1 billion Islam followers are fanatic lunatics ready & willing to slaughter everyone everywhere if given the means & the chance.
Need to start protecting / defending the Jews & ourselves against the “Islam or death” maniacs that continue to take their horror show on the road wherever anyone is stupid enough to let them.
This is why you don’t bring stones to a gunfight.
How come BLM and the usual suspects aren’t out there condemning the comparisons to aparthied?
Those who are unaware, or unwilling to believe, will ignore the promise of God to Abraham. Those who fight the people of Israel are inviting the wrath of God…and He is sure to exact massive vengeance.