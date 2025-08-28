(The Center Square) – Two children were killed and 17 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a mass at Minneapolis’ Annunciation Catholic School just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old were killed where they sat in church pews, while 14 other children between the ages of six and 15 that were injured and two are in critical condition.

Three adults in their 80s who were parishioners attending the mass were also shot.

The shooter was 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was formerly Robert Westman, whose mother was an employee at the school, according to police.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gun shot in the back of the church, Minneapolis Police confirmed, and the police have what they suspect was the shooter’s vehicle in their possession. The shooter had a rifle, shotgun and pistol that were lawfully purchased “recently” by the shooter.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people who were there worshiping,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

O’Hara said police were recovering firearms owned by the shooter from other sites and confirmed a manifesto related to the shooting was timed to be released on YouTube but has since been removed from the site.

“The manifesto appeared to show him, at the scene, and included some disturbing writings,” O’Hara said.

Police quickly responded and found children hiding in the church while attempting to administer first aid to the victims.

“These kids were literally praying,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to church or school in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have that same kind of assurance …

“I am so deeply saddened and I am sorry to the families that I know are suffering right now.”

Frey addressed reports that the shooter was transgender.

“Anyone who is using this to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity,” Frey said. “We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone. We should be operating out of a place of love for our kids. Kids died today. This needs to be about them.”

• This breaking news story will be update as more information is available.