Democrat Playbook GOPUSA Staff | Aug 29, 2025 | Cartoons
The dishonorable, treasonous, lying, corrupt, socialist Democrat Party revolves around, and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality, cheating and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor. This U.S. Democrat Party and their Democrat supporters are our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Some things never change.