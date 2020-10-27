HARVEY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school district that faced a backlash for suspending a student after a teacher saw a BB gun in his room during a virtual class has suspended at least three other students for weapons spotted during online learning.
In the two newest cases in Jefferson Parish, a ninth grader at Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies in Gretna was seen picking up two butterfly knives and “flipping and twirling” them in his hands during a Sept. 21 lesson, The Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate reported, citing school documents. And a seventh grader at Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy in Westwego was seen handling a katana, a type of sword.
The students didn’t want to be named, but both are minorities who qualify for special education, their attorney, Victor Jones, told the newspaper. They are challenging their suspensions.
Jones said the seventh grader has practiced with the katana as a hobby and had drawn a picture of it that, along with the sword, he showed to others in his class Oct. 12.
Both suspensions violate the students’ right to due process, especially provisions in the law that protect special education students from discrimination, Jones said.
The district — the state’s largest — has also suspended an additional student for having a BB gun, bringing the total number of students it has suspended for weapons spotted during virtual lessons to at least four, The Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate reported.
The newspaper said a Jefferson Parish school system spokesperson declined to comment on specific discipline cases, citing state law and system policy.
Ka’Mauri Harrison, 9, was suspended in September for six days for violating a school policy banning weapons on school property and at school events after a teacher saw a BB gun in his room as he took a test via computer.
Ka’Mauri, who is Black, was taking a test during an online class Sept. 11 when his brother walked into the room they share and tripped over a BB gun on the floor, according to a school behavior report. It said Ka’Mauri left his seat, out of view of the teacher, and returned with “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle in his possession.”
The American Civil Liberties Union and National Rifle Association spoke out in defense of the boy, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has said he’s looking into the possibility that the child’s constitutional rights were violated. Ka’Mauri’s family is suing the school district.
The state Legislature also got involved, passing a bill that would require school districts to develop better discipline policies for online learning.
The rules that led to the suspensions were aimed at keeping guns and weapons off school campuses and away from school sponsored activities, The Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate said. In documents obtained by the newspaper, Jefferson Parish school officials have said those rules also apply to students attending virtual lessons while at home.
All the more reason to get back to Independent School Districts and I do mean INDEPENDENT. Stop taking money from the government and get back to Reading, Writing, American History, Geography and Math and vetting teachers while you are at it. My sons grew up with guns and knives. They were taught responsibly how to use guns and knives. They had BB guns while growing up too. And as for the qualification for Special Education these students qualified for. Almost any student can qualify for that. THE REASON. . . the school gets more money from the government for Special Education and it is growing by leaps and bounds. Wake up America and check into these programs.
This is nothing more than American’s 2nd Amendment Rights under attack using student’s to get the job done. Fire this teacher and do the teaching yourself, or get into home schooling. These schools are exactly like the universities, incubators for communism. Parent’s are the first line of defense and should not be tolerating this from teachers.
Our forefathers gave us those rights to protect us from criminals trying to attack us, entering our homes or hunting or just having the weapons in your home to also admire them. There are plenty of Marxist criminals in our government and we will certainly have to be protected from the likes of AOC plus three, Hirono, Schumer, Pelosi, et al. Beto O’Rourke said he was coming for our guns. This was not an idle threat. These Marxists mean business.
“The students didn’t want to be named, but both are minorities who qualify for special education,” which liberals call social re-education indoctrination, but gun owners call “How to lock, load and use a Saturday night special” In the streets of New Orleans the social re-education ruins your life in the future, the second saves your life in the present. But if you are CNN’s Chris Cuomo caught naked online in the background of his wife’s online yoga video, or CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin caught masturbating during a zoom work call, they get to go to the head of the class. Just another Democrat run independent school district declaring its independence from fair play and morality.