Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter, and the senator was more than happy to reply. AOC challenged Cruz to explain the state of the current Democrat Party. Can you think of an easier challenge?

Cruz provided a laundry list of Democrat policies which hurt Black Americans and the country in general and showed how the country was much better when a Republican was in the White House. Why does AOC do this?

Target is facing massive backlash for its “Bud Light” moment. Plus, Joe Biden is quickly approaching Jimmy Carter territory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel