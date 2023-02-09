Joe Biden mumbled and stumbled his way through his State of the Union address and showed quite clearly that he is not up to the job. Biden often drifted into his “angry” voice and provided fact checkers with a wealth of “misstatements.” Can Biden make it another two years?
Biden barely mentioned the border crisis and glossed over the China spy balloon. He did add, however, that Americans should only need fossil fuels for another ten years. Go figure.
Migrants who escaped oppressive countries say New York City is too dangerous. Plus, Disney is under fire for another woke program for kids.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Besides the over the top collectivist ideology of this regime and the damage it is doing to the United States, I find myself cringing with embarrassment that people all over the world are watching this clown stumble around with non recognizable syntax, trying to make points by showing anger at inappropriate junctures. People have to be thinking “How utterly dumb is the electorate of the United States to actually put this senile corrupt moron in the White House?”
Pedo Joe is showing classic signs of Alzheimer’s. He’s having unprovoked outbursts of anger. And when confronted with issues he disagrees with the goes into full bore psycho. This guy couldn’t get through a Presidential Debate without having a total meltdown. All one would have to do is push the right buttons on him.