Joe Biden mumbled and stumbled his way through his State of the Union address and showed quite clearly that he is not up to the job. Biden often drifted into his “angry” voice and provided fact checkers with a wealth of “misstatements.” Can Biden make it another two years?

Biden barely mentioned the border crisis and glossed over the China spy balloon. He did add, however, that Americans should only need fossil fuels for another ten years. Go figure.

Migrants who escaped oppressive countries say New York City is too dangerous. Plus, Disney is under fire for another woke program for kids.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

