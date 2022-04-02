Woke Disney strikes again! This time, the executives at Disney are aligning themselves with the woke, radical left and against parents. Florida’s new law – H.B. 1557 – which was supported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack by Disney, the media, and others on the left. Do parents’ rights matter?
H.B. 1557 says sexual orientation and gender identity cannot be taught in schools to children in third grade and younger. Those types of discussions are reserved for parents. This simple concept has the left in a meltdown.
The so-called progressive left is pushing Americans further away. Plus, despite silence from the media, the crisis at the southern border is getting worse.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Why would ANY sane moral person object to the Florida law, which prevents any sexual instruction to kids pre-K to third grade??
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
The demonic Democrat Party is in on the LGBTQ Con.
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ” 🙁 🙁 🙁
Anyone who has ever sired, or given birth to a child, should strictly avoid anything with disney’s name on it.