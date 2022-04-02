Woke Disney strikes again! This time, the executives at Disney are aligning themselves with the woke, radical left and against parents. Florida’s new law – H.B. 1557 – which was supported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack by Disney, the media, and others on the left. Do parents’ rights matter?

H.B. 1557 says sexual orientation and gender identity cannot be taught in schools to children in third grade and younger. Those types of discussions are reserved for parents. This simple concept has the left in a meltdown.

The so-called progressive left is pushing Americans further away. Plus, despite silence from the media, the crisis at the southern border is getting worse.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

