The omicron variant of covid is here, and Joe Biden is ordered a travel ban from South Africa and surrounding countries. The media and Democrats aren’t complaining at all. However, when former President Trump issued a covid travel ban, those on the left screamed that it was racist. What changed?

Biden continues to push covid vaccine and mask mandates, while the country continues to open up. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the Biden travel ban and why it’s different from Trump’s. Psaki dodged and deflected as usual.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is suspended indefinitely for using CNN connections to help his embattled brother. Plus, the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

