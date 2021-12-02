The omicron variant of covid is here, and Joe Biden is ordered a travel ban from South Africa and surrounding countries. The media and Democrats aren’t complaining at all. However, when former President Trump issued a covid travel ban, those on the left screamed that it was racist. What changed?
Biden continues to push covid vaccine and mask mandates, while the country continues to open up. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the Biden travel ban and why it’s different from Trump’s. Psaki dodged and deflected as usual.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo is suspended indefinitely for using CNN connections to help his embattled brother. Plus, the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“President Trump issued a covid travel ban, those on the left screamed that it was racist. What changed?”
We the rational citizens know what changed. NOTHING, the treasonous, dishonorable, dishonest, destructive, unethical, immoral, hateful, socialist Democrat Party and its minions are just as disgraceful, the only difference is for only the present, the Democrat Party is dominate in government rule.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Nothing changed. Both decisions were correct, but for different reasons and different motives. One did the right thing to save THE PEOPLE,,,the other did the right thing like a stopped clock does twice a day, only for the benefit of saving HIS PARTY. When Trump comes to a fork in the road that leads to the right or wrong destination, he always turns to the right. Biden to the left and the immediate gratification of stolen elections that when discovered save not his People, save not his Party, save not his own miserable hide. A political decision is to Joe, what a mating decision is to Hunter,,,first the immediate gratification, always followed later by pain and disaster with a lot of THE PEOPLE just getting used and abused. A good poll rating to Joe is like Drugs are to Hunter,,,,both will do anything to get high on the feelings no matter who or what gets hurt. As for Jen Psaki, they would both throw her under the bus if it promoted their agenda and got them where they want to go.
TRUMP did it out of concern for the country, biden is doing so for no other reason other than to over his own butt. Remember that the biden cares nothing for this nation and will do anything to cause more harm to the economy, he has proven that time and again, the biden wants the nation to fail to that end the biden is on course to bankrupt the country by the middle of next year. As for the covid thing the biden wants to see everyone out of work, that is the only way the satan worshipping DEMONcrats see any success is when people are on the streets.
The Democrat credo has always been and is now, “Do as I say, not as I do!” Over and over again they have proven this to be true, cages to separate unaccompanied children was good under Obama but became prison hell-holes of children ripped from their familes under Trump. Restricting travel to prevent the spread of a deadly virus was racist and overreaction by Trump has now become prudent policy to stem a rather mild strain of a virus. Which is it? It’s all relative.
The Fool found out that the Wise Man knew what he was doing.
WHY is it, that President Trump mispronounced YOSEMITE, and the (so-called) “mainstream” media ran stories for DAYS; but President Brandon calls it “omNicron”, and we don’t hear a peep from them?
No, no BIAS here (he said, sarcastically)!